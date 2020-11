1 / 8

Hina Khan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. With hard work and talent, Hina has achieved success on her own. The actress' journey to stardom is inspirational. She is popularly known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Much to our surprise, Hina never thought of becoming an actress. In fact, she wanted to pursue a career in journalism. As revealed by the beautiful and hardworking actress, she was in her second year of college when she auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She got selected and the rest is history! The actress has won many hearts by delivering spectacular performances in all shows she has done so far. Hina won hearts by playing Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was a challenging role but she nailed it. She was also seen in the fifth season of the TV series Naagin. Yet again, she delivered a remarkable performance in it. Hina has proved that she is irreplaceable. Her successful career is proof that hard work pays off. She has many interesting projects in her kitty and fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to them. As we know, Hina is super active on social media. From sharing selfies to flaunting her OOTD, vacation photos and awwdorable family pictures, Hina's social media reveals a lot about her incredible life. Today, we have compiled a few throwback photos of the actress that will make you fall for her more.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram