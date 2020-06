1 / 11

Hina Khan's beauty looks

TV star Hina Khan recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. Her confidence and aura are extremely popular. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan said that after Cannes, be it any international designer, they want her to wear their stuff. She shared that these designers saw her pictures, her confidence and wanted her to wear their stuff. She further shared that in India, it is the exact opposite. She said, "I don't want to name any designer, now I am doing films, I have appearances and people can see that I can carry it but still there is a difference. Big designers in India still look down upon TV." The diva pulls off all kinds of outfits like a pro. From a simple tee and denim, red carpet gowns embellished lehengas to a casual ethnic look, she dons everything with sheer grace and elegance. A perfect outfit is always incomplete without top-notch hair and makeup. However, Hina is always a pro as her beauty looks always compliment her outfits. From glittery eye shadows, sleek hair to wavy curls, her beauty looks are on point and truly effortless. Speaking of which, check out her gorgeous beauty looks that prove she is a bonafide diva.

Photo Credit : Instagram