Hina Khan to Mira Rajput: Celebs who took the trending MONOCHROME pic challenge on social media

Celebs who took the latest trending social media challenge

Social media challenges often take the internet by storm as everyone from commoners to celebrities jumps on the bandwagon and takes the challenge. The latest one going on is the monochrome pic challenge where women support one another and nominate others to share a black and white snap of themselves. The premise of the “challenge accepted” trend is that these photos promote female empowerment and that nominating friends to take part in the campaign is a way for women to support each other. So far, more than 3 million photos have been uploaded with the #ChallengeAccepted hashtag; many more have appeared without it. Many women have included the hashtag #womensupportingwomen in their posts. “Challenge Accepted,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “To all my Queens- Let’s spread love and remember to be a little kinder to one another. #womensupportingwomen.” Recently, Hina Khan was one of the celebrities who took on this challenge. She is one of the most outspoken stars in the industry and has always been super active on social media. Spreading good vibes and supporting each other, almost all actresses, including Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sussanne Khan among others were spotted sharing their black and white pictures and tagging other women to continue the challenge to keep the chain going. Take a look!

