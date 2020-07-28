/
Hina Khan to Mira Rajput: Celebs who took the trending MONOCHROME pic challenge on social media
Social media challenges can be really interesting at times. Although sometimes they're for fun, at times they're for a cause. The latest challenge going around on social media is the monochrome pic challenge and a lot of celebs undertook it. Take a look!
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: July 28, 2020 01:38 pm
Celebs who took the latest trending social media challenge
Social media challenges often take the internet by storm as everyone from commoners to celebrities jumps on the bandwagon and takes the challenge. The latest one going on is the monochrome pic challenge where women support one another and nominate others to share a black and white snap of themselves. The premise of the “challenge accepted” trend is that these photos promote female empowerment and that nominating friends to take part in the campaign is a way for women to support each other. So far, more than 3 million photos have been uploaded with the #ChallengeAccepted hashtag; many more have appeared without it. Many women have included the hashtag #womensupportingwomen in their posts. “Challenge Accepted,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “To all my Queens- Let’s spread love and remember to be a little kinder to one another. #womensupportingwomen.” Recently, Hina Khan was one of the celebrities who took on this challenge. She is one of the most outspoken stars in the industry and has always been super active on social media. Spreading good vibes and supporting each other, almost all actresses, including Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sussanne Khan among others were spotted sharing their black and white pictures and tagging other women to continue the challenge to keep the chain going. Take a look!
Mira Rajput
The star wife took the challenge and thanked Anaita Shroff Adajania for nominating her.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Posting this goofy pic she wrote, "#ChallengeAccepted, Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment"
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The actress looks beautiful in this pic and she tagged several women including Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza who nominated her for the challenge.
Sonakshi Sinha
The actress looks beautiful in this pic and she tagged several women including Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza who nominated her for the challenge.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. The gorgeous diva is wearing a black spaghetti strap camisole outfit as can be seen in the picture. The actress was nominated for this challenge by Ekta Kapoor.
Bipasha Basu
This selfie is indeed way too gorgeous and Bipasha looks stunning.
Sara Ali Khan
Anaita Shroff Adajania nominated the Coolie No 1 actor for this challenge and she shared a beautiful snap for the same.
