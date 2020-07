1 / 7

Take a look at these cool snaps of TV actresses with their brothers

Hina Khan has been leading the most productive quarantine life. When the actress participated in Bigg Boss 11, she revealed how she was not that good at cooking. Looking at her, we sometimes question ourselves, 'How can one person have so many talents, and can nail each one of them?' She can dance, sing, give us fitness goals, she can act, and so much more. But this lockdown, Hina cooked several cooking tutorials for her fans. On the occasion of Eid, Hina cooked the traditional mutton dum biryani, and earlier she also cooked Bhaturas and pancakes, and they also turned out quite well. It feels like Hina is no more a beginner at cooking. Her siblings and parents even gave her a grade for her culinary skills. Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her new movie Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon. The star is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she joined Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant in which she finished up as the first runner up. Hina proved to be a tough competitor when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. After Bigg Boss, Hina returned as the famous Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Although the actress has always been an active social media user, she used this lockdown period to teach her fans how to workout, live positively and even shared her sketches. Given the lockdown, we have been forced to celebrate all special occasions indoors and as Raksha Bandhan approaches next month, a lot of people have already started preparing themselves for a quarantine rakhi celebration this year. Today take a look at some adorable snaps of TV stars with their brothers.

Photo Credit : Instagram