Hina Khan proves headband is a perfect hair accessory you NEED for summer; Here are ways to rock it

Hina Khan's collection of headbands

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. With hard work and talent, Hina has achieved success on her own terms. She is one popular celebrity and her success speaks louder than words. She has been working in the industry for many years now. The diva has some interesting projects in her kitty but everything has been paused due to Coronavirus lockdown. Hina was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She essayed the role of Komolika but due to other work commitments, she had to leave the show. She still shares an amazing bond with the cast of KZK. Hina also recently revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Naagin 4 but things didn't work out. On the professional side, Hina is doing exceptionally well. Due to Coronavirus scare, just like others, Hina is staying at home and going by her social media posts, looks like, Hina is enjoying her time. She keeps sharing stunning photos and videos on Instagram. If you have ever noticed, Hina is obsessed with one hair accessory. She has a good collection of headbands and you can take some cues from her to amp up your style game.

Photo Credit : Instagram