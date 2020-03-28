/
/
/
Hina Khan proves headband is a perfect hair accessory you NEED for summer; Here are ways to rock it
Hina Khan proves headband is a perfect hair accessory you NEED for summer; Here are ways to rock it
Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. If you have ever noticed, Hina is obsessed with one hair accessory. She has a good collection of headbands and you can take some cues from her to amp up your style game.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3548 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 28, 2020 04:25 pm
1 / 8
Hina Khan's collection of headbands
Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. With hard work and talent, Hina has achieved success on her own terms. She is one popular celebrity and her success speaks louder than words. She has been working in the industry for many years now. The diva has some interesting projects in her kitty but everything has been paused due to Coronavirus lockdown. Hina was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She essayed the role of Komolika but due to other work commitments, she had to leave the show. She still shares an amazing bond with the cast of KZK. Hina also recently revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Naagin 4 but things didn't work out. On the professional side, Hina is doing exceptionally well. Due to Coronavirus scare, just like others, Hina is staying at home and going by her social media posts, looks like, Hina is enjoying her time. She keeps sharing stunning photos and videos on Instagram. If you have ever noticed, Hina is obsessed with one hair accessory. She has a good collection of headbands and you can take some cues from her to amp up your style game.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Bow headband
The actress looks stunning in a white top and peach pants. However, her bow headband stole the show.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Stretch headband
In this photo, Hina can be seen rocking a stretch headband. Also, how cute is this pic of Hina holding a cat!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Gym headband
As we all know, Hina is a fitness freak.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Yellow headband
The actress can be seen rocking a yellow headband effortlessly.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Polka dot
For anyone who is obsessed with polka dots, this is it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Stunner
Hina owns many colourful headbands. We love this one.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Checkered headband
Hina can be seen rocking a checkered headband in this one.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment