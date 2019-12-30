Hina Khan raises the temperature in THESE bikini photos; Check it out

1 / 10

Hina Khan's bikini snaps

Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress recently returned back to the bay after enjoying a mini-vacation in the Maldives along with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina, as we all know, is an avid social media user treated her fans with several vacay pics of herself giving us an insight into her vacation. The actress also shared a series of bikini photos and well, it won't let you take your eyes off her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has always been confident about flaunting her figure and sharing bikini pictures on Instagram despite getting trolled for it. Hina is a travel freak and whenever she's out vacationing, Hina makes sure to make the most out of it. Today, we bring you her bikini photos that'll leave you longing for a vacay for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram