Hina Khan raises the temperature in THESE bikini photos; Check it out

Hina Khan is a travel freak and whenever she's out vacationing, Hina makes sure to make the most out of it. Today, we bring you her bikini photos that'll leave you longing for a vacay for sure.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan's bikini snaps

    Hina Khan's bikini snaps

    Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress recently returned back to the bay after enjoying a mini-vacation in the Maldives along with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina, as we all know, is an avid social media user treated her fans with several vacay pics of herself giving us an insight into her vacation. The actress also shared a series of bikini photos and well, it won't let you take your eyes off her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has always been confident about flaunting her figure and sharing bikini pictures on Instagram despite getting trolled for it. Hina is a travel freak and whenever she's out vacationing, Hina makes sure to make the most out of it. Today, we bring you her bikini photos that'll leave you longing for a vacay for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Hina and Rocky who are dating for a long time are each other's travel buddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    That look though!

    That look though!

    The actress is looking drop dead gorgeous sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Water baby

    Water baby

    We are absolutely in love with this underwater selfie of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sizzling pic

    Sizzling pic

    Posing like there's no one watching!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Walking into the New Year

    Walking into the New Year

    The actress is looking ravishing in this bikini pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress can be seen soaking in the sun in a black and white polka dotted monokini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    At her happiest

    At her happiest

    We love the actress' vacay look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    This snap is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Rocking the swimsuit

    Rocking the swimsuit

    This pic sums up her love for travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

