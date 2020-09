Hina Khan to Rashami Desai: Celebs who supported Ankita Lokhande in her war of words with Shibani Dandekar

1 / 9

Celebs who came out in support of Ankita Lokhande's recent post

Ankita Lokhande spoke over Rhea Chakraborty's arrest recently. She shared her views on the entire drug angle in late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Ankita Lokhande penned a long note explaining her stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and her answer to the haters. She talked about the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in the case and explained her recent post on karma. She asked how you would allow someone you love to consume drugs. To which Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented, “‘On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him’ Bang on!” Now Shibani Dandekar who has been a constant support for her close friend Rhea Chakraborty, called out Ankita and described her as "princess of patriarchy". "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. Ankita has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you". After this Ankita uploaded another post sharing how she is proud to be a television actor. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Stop looking down on we television actors if that was your reason for describing my words as 'grotesque'. Ankita shared her TV credits, prominent among which is the massively successful Pavitra Rishta; she also had roles in the films Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. She was immediately backed by other celebrities on this post. Take a look at celebs who stood by Ankita.

