Hina Khan on her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She rose to fame by playing the lead character of Akshara in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character paved way for a wonderful journey and her successful career began as she went became a household name. It was on the sets of this show only that Hina Khan also found the love of her life in Rocky Jaiswal. There were many rumours about the two being in a relationship but the actor initially mentioned that they were just best friends. When Hina Khan left the show after 8 years, she confirmed about being in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. The celebrity couple have often given fans major relationship goals by sharing adorable pictures of themselves vacationing or celebrating festivals. Fans are awaiting to see the big fat Indian wedding of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. The two are often spotted talking about their relationship during many media interactions, revealing that they are “madly-in-love”. Here are some of the revelations that Hina Khan made regarding her bond with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram