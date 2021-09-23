Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal: Love story of the television couple will leave you awestruck

1 / 6

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s fairy tale love story

Hina Khan is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame with her character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then went ahead to work in the television reality series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, both in which she received a lot for praise for her personality. Hina also stepped into the Bollywood industry in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, and proved her versatility as an actor. Along with making the headlines for her roles, Hina Khan is also often spotted giving relationship goals with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The two have been painting the town red for a long time and fans have been awaiting their grand wedding. Here is Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s love story, which will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla