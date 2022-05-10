Hina Khan’s blue outfits are the perfect inspiration for your summer wardrobe; Check out

Hina Khan is regarded as one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her role of Akshara in the popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her fashionable looks. She is very active on social media and regularly shares posts or videos of her stunning looks. Owing to her gorgeous complexion, she can easily sport light shades like blue, which is perfect for summers. Here are a few looks of the actress in blue outfits.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram
The actress is offering the beachy vibes as she has sported a bright blue strappy short dress. It has a bright floral print all over it. She paired it with a straw hat and sunglasses, which looks fabulous on her.
Hina Khan sported a comfy and stylish airport look with blue tie and dye t-shirt and joggers outfit. She had styled the t-shirt in a knot and sported white shoes to complete the look.
The actress looks stylish yet comfy in her blue wrap style top with string detail. She paired it with dark blue culottes and white sports shoes.
In the pictures, Hina Khan sported a relaxed fit off-shoulder top with palazzo pants. It has a tie and dye pattern over it.
The actress looks simple yet sassy in the light blue short dress with frill detailing. She has done side parting and tied her hair in a ponytail. She applied light makeup with blue eyeshadow.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app