Hina Khan’s Father Passes Away: Take a look at the actress’ special moments with her dad in THESE PICS
Hina Khan’s father has died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest today. As a tribute to him, we have compiled some of the best photos of the actress with her father that prove she was indeed very close to him.
Published: April 20, 2021 07:50 pm
Hina Khan's Special Moments with her Father
Well, words are not enough to describe the bond that the daughters share with their fathers. No other love in the world is like the love a father has for his daughter. Many television actresses are known to be their dad’s girl. Among them, one is Heena Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is very close to her father. Hina has often expressed her undying love for her father via sweet posts on her social media. Today is indeed a very sad day for her as she has lost her father. Our sources have exclusively learned that her father has died of cardiac arrest. The insider also revealed that Hina is not in the town at the moment owing to her professional commitments. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been informed about the unfortunate incident and is on her way to Mumbai. It is said that she was shooting in Kashmir when she got the news. While the reason for the death is still unknown, the family is yet to release an official statement in this regard. Meanwhile, we have compiled some pictures of Hina with her father that prove she shared a special bond with him. Have a look.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Dad’s little Princess
Hina shared this beautiful photo on the occasion of Father’s Day alongside a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad.”
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Picture Perfect
Hina Khan can be seen smiling as she poses with her father in the picture.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Unconditional Love
The click speaks volumes about the special bond the actress shared with her dad. The stunning shot was captioned as Daddy Thank you for saying “Yes” When the whole world said “No” #AlwaysByMySide #MyHero.”
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Hina beams with joy while posing with her father
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress can be seen sitting on her father’s lap as the father-daughter duo posed for a candid photo.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Family love
The picture is from Hina Khan’s London trip. The actress went there with her entire family.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Selfie with dad
Hina can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she clicks a happy selfie with her father.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
Candid Shot
Hina Khan loves to capture candid pictures with her father and often shares them with her fans.
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram