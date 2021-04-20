Hina Khan’s Father Passes Away: Take a look at the actress’ special moments with her dad in THESE PICS

1 / 8

Hina Khan's Special Moments with her Father

Well, words are not enough to describe the bond that the daughters share with their fathers. No other love in the world is like the love a father has for his daughter. Many television actresses are known to be their dad’s girl. Among them, one is Heena Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is very close to her father. Hina has often expressed her undying love for her father via sweet posts on her social media. Today is indeed a very sad day for her as she has lost her father. Our sources have exclusively learned that her father has died of cardiac arrest. The insider also revealed that Hina is not in the town at the moment owing to her professional commitments. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been informed about the unfortunate incident and is on her way to Mumbai. It is said that she was shooting in Kashmir when she got the news. While the reason for the death is still unknown, the family is yet to release an official statement in this regard. Meanwhile, we have compiled some pictures of Hina with her father that prove she shared a special bond with him. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram