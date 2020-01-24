Hina Khan’s fitness secrets REVEALED; Check it out

1 / 6

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the TV industry and has come a long way from traditional Indian bahu to the fitness diva. She is always under the limelight wherever she goes and has indeed created a niche for herself among other TV celebs. The ‘Yeh Rish Kya Kehlata Hain’ fame actress was also well known for playing Komolika for a while in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. The diva has got tremendous fan following and was also a part of the reality show Big Boss 11. Hina also created a lot of buzz with her red carpet appearances at the Prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. Ever since then, she has been the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know about her fitness and beauty secrets. Hina once shared that after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, she took her fitness very seriously, and was dedicated to making herself look different and good. We bring you some of the secrets she revealed through her social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram