Hina Khan’s fitness secrets REVEALED; Check it out
Hina once shared that after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, she took her fitness very seriously, and was dedicated to making herself look different and good. We bring you some of the secrets she revealed through her social media.
Written By
Aditi Giri
1231 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 24, 2020 05:08 pm
1 / 6
Hina Khan
Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the TV industry and has come a long way from traditional Indian bahu to the fitness diva. She is always under the limelight wherever she goes and has indeed created a niche for herself among other TV celebs. The ‘Yeh Rish Kya Kehlata Hain’ fame actress was also well known for playing Komolika for a while in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. The diva has got tremendous fan following and was also a part of the reality show Big Boss 11. Hina also created a lot of buzz with her red carpet appearances at the Prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. Ever since then, she has been the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know about her fitness and beauty secrets. Hina once shared that after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, she took her fitness very seriously, and was dedicated to making herself look different and good. We bring you some of the secrets she revealed through her social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Having curd daily
Hina Khan shared that curd has good bacteria that maintain the health of her immune system. She doesn’t miss eating curd with her meals. And it also helps in weight loss.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Coconut Water
Hina loves sipping coconut water through the day. Coconut water increases the metabolic rate of the body which further helps in weight loss. She drinks this refreshing water at least two times a day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Drinking a lot of water
Hina also shared that she drinks a lot of water around 4 litres of water in a day. This also prevents hunger pangs between the meals that could make one overeat. Also, water all day keep her metabolic rate high and helps in maintaining body weight.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Her Diet
Her diet includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods but usually, she stays on a fruit diet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Gymming and Exercise
Gymming is one great activity to make oneself feel fresh and stress-free. Hina Khan loves working out and is seen sharing videos and pictures while she is at the gym.
Photo Credit : Instagram
