A look at Hina Khan's lockdown selfies

Hina Khan is an actress who made her television debut in 2009 when she starred in one of the longest-running Indian soap operas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania. After long eight years, she quit the show to pursue other projects to explore her capabilities. The series made her a successful and recognised actress for which she even received good responses and also won many awards. In addition, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant where she finished up as the 1st runner up. Following her stint, she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a celebrity contestant which gave a much-needed hike to her career. Lately, Hina is at the best of her profession and has some stimulating projects coming up. On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film Smartphone. The audience loved her never-before-seen avatar in the film. She also made her official entry into Bollywood earlier in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Hina has another interesting project coming up that is her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl. She was last seen in Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon which released on a digital platform on June 27, 2020. The actress has indeed come a long way. Hina is quite active on her personal handle and keeps sharing photos and videos of her personal and professional life.

Photo Credit : Instagram