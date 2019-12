1 / 6

Hina Khan’s traditional look in sarees is unmissable

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’ fame Hina Khan, also well known for playing Komolika for a while on the sets of Kausautii Zindagii Kay, is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. The star lady has got tremendous fan following and was also a participant on the reality show Big Boss 11 and went on to be the first runner up in 2017. The actress was recently featured in a music video ‘Raanjhana’, which has already created a buzz among her fans. The actress also created a lot of buzz with her red carpet appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Hina also shared that entertainment happened by chance to her, and this has been the most wonderful journey for her, so far. The star lady has got amazing features, and we often see her flaunting, with her traditional looks. Hina looks extremely beautiful, whenever she pulls up a saree confidently, with her get up. Here are some unmissable pictures of the lady in her saree attire.

Photo Credit : Instagram