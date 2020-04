Hina Khan shells out major fitness motivation with THESE photos amid lockdown

1 / 7

Hina Khan's fitness photos amid lockdown

Hina Khan has made her mark in this industry and how! From starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss and walking at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019, she has indeed come a long way. Hina Khan is very well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With a career span of over a decade, she has always stood out of the crowd for her candid self and fearless comments. Apart from her terrific aura and personality, she is also extremely loved for her fitness. She has always made sure she stays in shape and gives major fitness goals to her fans. Amid lockdown as well, Hina has been posting the most amazing fitness videos and glimpses which set major inspirations to sweat those extra kilos we have all put on in quarantine. Talking about her incredible fitness journey post her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress opened up in an interview and shared, "After quitting my show, I took my fitness really seriously. I consciously took this decision of changing my image from a bahu. I just wanted to look different and good. Somewhere it hit me that when I started my show, for the initial two-three years people used to see me as only a bahu. When you do a show for this long, you get typecast. I got a stereotyped image and people started looking at me that way. I have also played mother to a 20-year-old on the show, so for me, it was a task. But luckily my fitness journey went so well, so smooth. I started exercising, I started going to the gym. I will say that I am thankful to Almighty that I am blessed with a body that supported me back. People workout so hard for even 10 years and still aren't able to achieve the body they wish for. But luckily, my body type helped me lose weight really fast and I became fitter." Be it heavy rains or scorching heat or a lockdown, nothing can stop the diva from working out. Check out glimpses from Hina Khan's workout routine amid lockdown which prove she is a big-time fitness freak and will become your motivation to stay fit.

Photo Credit : Instagram