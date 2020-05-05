Advertisement
Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars' childhood photos

Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars' childhood photos

Time and again, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others keep treating their fans with childhood snaps of themselves. On that note, here's a look at some of your favourite TV stars and their childhood photos that are extremely cute and will certainly take you down the memory lane.
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: May 5, 2020 01:34 pm
  1 / 15
    TV stars and their childhood photos

    TV stars and their childhood photos

    From Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, and more, TV celebrities' are very active on social media. Right from sharing BTS photos to fitness videos and more, TV celebs' keep their fans entertained in the best possible ways. Time and again, TV stars also get nostalgic and share their childhood memories on social media. And fans of the stars are always intrigued to see pictures of their favourite stars when they were young. A few days ago, Karan Wahi shared a series of childhood snaps on his Instagram and made his million fans happy. Just a few days ago, Shaheer Sheikh also took to his Instagram page and shared a childhood pic of himself. Time and again, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others also keep treating their fans with childhood snaps of themselves. On that note, here's a look at some of your favourite TV stars and their childhood photos that are extremely cute and will certainly take you down the memory lane.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 15
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, Hina Khan who has achieved success on her own terms was extremely cute as a child.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 15
    Ankita Lokhande

    Ankita Lokhande

    Ankita Lokhande is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her childhood photos on Instagram. Here's a rare childhood pic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 15
    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget is one popular diva of the TV industry. Undoubtedly, she was as cute as a child as she is now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 15
    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai's childhood pic is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 15
    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma

    Nia who is known for her badass personality looks cute as a button in this childhood snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 15
    Shivangi Joshi

    Shivangi Joshi

    The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star looks adorable in her childhood snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 15
    Sidharth Shukla

    Sidharth Shukla

    Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who now rules millions of hearts looks beyond adorable in this childhood snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 15
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh's childhood pic is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 15
    Karan Wahi

    Karan Wahi

    Time and again, Karan Wahi keeps treating his fans with adorable childhood photos of himself on social media. Here's a pic of the actor that proves he was born to be a star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 15
    Kushal Tandon

    Kushal Tandon

    Kushal's childhood pic is just awwdorable.

    Photo Credit : Facebook

  12 / 15
    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Here's a rare childhood pic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 15
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani shared this adorable baby pic of hers and well, it's cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    Mohsin Khan

    Mohsin Khan

    What do you have to say about Mohsin Khan?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Nakuul Mehta

    Nakuul Mehta

    Nakuul's childhood pic with his mom is too precious.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

