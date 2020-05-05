Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars' childhood photos

1 / 15

TV stars and their childhood photos

From Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, and more, TV celebrities' are very active on social media. Right from sharing BTS photos to fitness videos and more, TV celebs' keep their fans entertained in the best possible ways. Time and again, TV stars also get nostalgic and share their childhood memories on social media. And fans of the stars are always intrigued to see pictures of their favourite stars when they were young. A few days ago, Karan Wahi shared a series of childhood snaps on his Instagram and made his million fans happy. Just a few days ago, Shaheer Sheikh also took to his Instagram page and shared a childhood pic of himself. Time and again, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others also keep treating their fans with childhood snaps of themselves. On that note, here's a look at some of your favourite TV stars and their childhood photos that are extremely cute and will certainly take you down the memory lane.

Photo Credit : Instagram