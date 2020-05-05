/
Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars' childhood photos
Time and again, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others keep treating their fans with childhood snaps of themselves. On that note, here's a look at some of your favourite TV stars and their childhood photos that are extremely cute and will certainly take you down the memory lane.
TV stars and their childhood photos
From Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, and more, TV celebrities' are very active on social media. Right from sharing BTS photos to fitness videos and more, TV celebs' keep their fans entertained in the best possible ways. Time and again, TV stars also get nostalgic and share their childhood memories on social media. And fans of the stars are always intrigued to see pictures of their favourite stars when they were young. A few days ago, Karan Wahi shared a series of childhood snaps on his Instagram and made his million fans happy. Just a few days ago, Shaheer Sheikh also took to his Instagram page and shared a childhood pic of himself. Time and again, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others also keep treating their fans with childhood snaps of themselves. On that note, here's a look at some of your favourite TV stars and their childhood photos that are extremely cute and will certainly take you down the memory lane.
Hina Khan
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, Hina Khan who has achieved success on her own terms was extremely cute as a child.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her childhood photos on Instagram. Here's a rare childhood pic of the actress.
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget is one popular diva of the TV industry. Undoubtedly, she was as cute as a child as she is now.
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai's childhood pic is just too cute for words.
Nia Sharma
Nia who is known for her badass personality looks cute as a button in this childhood snap.
Shivangi Joshi
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star looks adorable in her childhood snap.
Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who now rules millions of hearts looks beyond adorable in this childhood snap.
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh's childhood pic is too cute to handle.
Karan Wahi
Time and again, Karan Wahi keeps treating his fans with adorable childhood photos of himself on social media. Here's a pic of the actor that proves he was born to be a star.
Kushal Tandon
Kushal's childhood pic is just awwdorable.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actresses of the TV industry. Here's a rare childhood pic of the actress.
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani shared this adorable baby pic of hers and well, it's cute beyond words.
Mohsin Khan
What do you have to say about Mohsin Khan?
Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul's childhood pic with his mom is too precious.
