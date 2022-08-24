Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses looking sizzling in shorts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Television. The show has hooked the interest of the audiences for a while now and has carved a special place for itself. It has also seen many generation leaps and has roped talented actors to play important roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first starred Hina Khan as the main lead actress and was paired opposite Karan Mehra. After a generation leap, Shivangi Joshi played the main lead and Hina's on-screen daughter and was paired opposite Mohsin Khan. Kanchi Singh also played a pivotal role as Gayatri and Shivangi's on-screen sister. The show witnessed another generation leap and Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant were roped in to play Shivangi's daughters and are presently a part of the show.
Hina Khan played Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in the show. The actress here nailed her look in denim shorts black crop top and donned a shirt as a jacket on her outfit.
Shivangi Joshi played Naira Singhania Goenka in the show. Here, the actress looks uber cool in a white printed shirt and has paired it with black denim shorts. This picture was clicked while Shivangi was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
Kanchi Singh played Gayatri, Shivangi's sister in the show. Here, the diva looks breathtaking in an all-white outfit. She opted for a white strapless crop top and paired white shorts with it. Her pink thigh-high boots perfectly suit her outfit.
Pranali Rathod is currently a part of the show and plays Akshara Goenka Birla. Pranali looks pretty in a strapless black top and has donned blue denim jeans to complete her look. Her beautiful smile perfectly complements her outfit.
Karishma Sawant is presently a part of the show and plays Aarohi Goenka in the show. Karishma made many heads turn as she flaunts her toned physique in a green top and black shorts.
