Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses looking sizzling in shorts

1 / 6

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Television. The show has hooked the interest of the audiences for a while now and has carved a special place for itself. It has also seen many generation leaps and has roped talented actors to play important roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first starred Hina Khan as the main lead actress and was paired opposite Karan Mehra. After a generation leap, Shivangi Joshi played the main lead and Hina's on-screen daughter and was paired opposite Mohsin Khan. Kanchi Singh also played a pivotal role as Gayatri and Shivangi's on-screen sister. The show witnessed another generation leap and Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant were roped in to play Shivangi's daughters and are presently a part of the show.

Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod Instagram