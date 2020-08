1 / 8

Hina Khan steps out in the city with her new look

Hina Khan broke the internet a few days ago with her stunning look as Adi Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin 5. The actress who did a cameo for the widely popular show recently shared her experience about the same" I didn't want to do television for a while but Ekta was keen and I wasn't allowed to disclose the news about where and how I came into the picture for Naagin 5. The whole thrill and suspense of the show were planned around me launching it and being a part of it for only a couple of episodes. Honestly, I feel it's a huge honor and a privilege to launch a show. I am extremely grateful to Ekta for having entrusted me with such a huge responsibility and am grateful to her from the bottom of my heart." Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her recent movie Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon. The star is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she joined Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant in which she finished up as the first runner up. Hina proved to be a tough competitor when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. After Bigg Boss, Hina returned as Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Hina had to leave the show shortly after some time since she had her Bollywood projects lined up. Her Cannes 2019 appearance was as stunning as the actress herself. Today she was spotted in the city in a cool look with a quirky shirt. See photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani