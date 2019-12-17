/
Hina Khan's controversial statements during Big Boss made her popular
While on the show, Hina said many unacceptable statements, which invited controversy from the entertainment industry as well as from the media. Here are some of the statements that the actress had made on Bigg Boss 11:
Hina Khan
Well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay for a while, Hina Khan has got tremendous fan following. She was also a participant on the reality show Big Boss 11 and went on to be the first runner up in 2017. Right from commenting on Salman Khan to Sunny Leone’s social media, the actress caused a lot of trouble for herself. While on the show, Hina said many unacceptable statements, which invited controversy from the entertainment industry as well as from the media. Here are some of the statements that the actress had made on Bigg Boss 11:
2 / 6
The south film industry demands ‘bulging’ women!
"I know the South filmmakers want their heroines to gain weight and flaunt their bulging figures. I was offered two films which I refused because they asked me to gain weight”. This was the actor’s statement while bragging about getting offers from the South Indian Industry.
6 / 6
Made fun of Shilpa Shinde’s acting career
She didn’t stop after commenting on her English and went on to insult her acting career. She made a statement, "Hamare profession mein zaroorat padti hai. Aapki aadat choot gayi hogi shayad", while talking about make-up.
