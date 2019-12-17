Home
Hina Khan's controversial statements during Big Boss made her popular

While on the show, Hina said many unacceptable statements, which invited controversy from the entertainment industry as well as from the media. Here are some of the statements that the actress had made on Bigg Boss 11:
99622 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 12:15 pm
    Hina Khan

    Well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay for a while, Hina Khan has got tremendous fan following. She was also a participant on the reality show Big Boss 11 and went on to be the first runner up in 2017. Right from commenting on Salman Khan to Sunny Leone’s social media, the actress caused a lot of trouble for herself. While on the show, Hina said many unacceptable statements, which invited controversy from the entertainment industry as well as from the media. Here are some of the statements that the actress had made on Bigg Boss 11:

    The south film industry demands ‘bulging’ women!

    "I know the South filmmakers want their heroines to gain weight and flaunt their bulging figures. I was offered two films which I refused because they asked me to gain weight”. This was the actor’s statement while bragging about getting offers from the South Indian Industry.

    She commented on Shilpa Shinde’s poor English

    Hina mocked Shilpa Shinde when she was reading the details of a task in English. Khan took the sheet from Shinde and started reading out, while blaming Shilpa Shinde for not being able to understand the protocol of the task.

    Passed a remark about Sakshi Tanwar’s eyes

    While discussing Sakshi Tanwar, Hina hinted through her gestures that Sakshi has squinted eyes. 'This was rude of the actor to comment on her seniors,' fans said.

    Commented on Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants

    She commented that Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi didn’t win the show because it requires mental strength and not physical strength.

    Made fun of Shilpa Shinde’s acting career

    She didn’t stop after commenting on her English and went on to insult her acting career. She made a statement, "Hamare profession mein zaroorat padti hai. Aapki aadat choot gayi hogi shayad", while talking about make-up.

Anonymous

If this is how you become popular, it's better to not to be.

