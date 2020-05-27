Hina Khan: THESE PHOTOS of the actress with her family prove she is a doting daughter

1 / 15

PHOTOS: Hina Khan flashes her widest smile as she poses with her family

Hina Khan might be traveling the world for work and shootings but at the end of the day, she too, is a 32-year-old girl who is extremely attached to her family. On various occasions, Hina Khan has admitted to the fact that she is a family girl and often, we see glimpses of her parents on social media. From sharing sneak-peek from her daily life at home with parents to traveling with her parents, Hina Khan well knows how to balance work life and personal life and today, we rounded up photos of Hina Khan that prove that she is a darling daughter to her parents. We all know that Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after entertaining the audiences as the quintessential bahu, Hina Khan participated in reality show Bigg Boss 11. During her stint in BB, Hina Khan was often seen talking about her parents and how she is attached to them, and also, she was seen talking about beau Rocky.

Photo Credit : Instagram