Hina Khan: THESE PHOTOS of the actress with her family prove she is a doting daughter

Today, we rounded up photos of Hacked actress Hina Khan with her parents that prove that besides being a talented actress, she is also a doting daughter to her parents.
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    PHOTOS: Hina Khan flashes her widest smile as she poses with her family

    PHOTOS: Hina Khan flashes her widest smile as she poses with her family

    Hina Khan might be traveling the world for work and shootings but at the end of the day, she too, is a 32-year-old girl who is extremely attached to her family. On various occasions, Hina Khan has admitted to the fact that she is a family girl and often, we see glimpses of her parents on social media. From sharing sneak-peek from her daily life at home with parents to traveling with her parents, Hina Khan well knows how to balance work life and personal life and today, we rounded up photos of Hina Khan that prove that she is a darling daughter to her parents. We all know that Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after entertaining the audiences as the quintessential bahu, Hina Khan participated in reality show Bigg Boss 11. During her stint in BB, Hina Khan was often seen talking about her parents and how she is attached to them, and also, she was seen talking about beau Rocky.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Hina Khan's Maldives vacation with her family was all things love

    Hina Khan's Maldives vacation with her family was all things love

    Post Bigg Boss, Hina Khan was seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, however, Hina Khan quit the show after a few months. Post that, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May 2019

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Hina Khan's selfie with her mother spells love

    Hina Khan's selfie with her mother spells love

    Hina Khan is extremely attached to her mother and often, this Former Bigg Boss contestant posts selfies with her mother on social media

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Hina Khan looks delightful as she poses for a photo with her family

    Hina Khan looks delightful as she poses for a photo with her family

    During the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, Hina Khan entered the house several times as a guest and during her visit, Hina Khan went onto the stage to meet Salman Khan and later, she posted a photo with Salman Khan and thanked him for introducing her to workout tricks. Hina wrote, “Thankyou you for introducing me to some new workout tricks..loved your gym in the chalet Thank you for always motivating me and guiding me to the source of my own power.. huggssssee u soon @beingsalmankhan #RockStar #WhenSherKhanMeetsDabangKhan…”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Hina Khan and her mother's photo is too cute to be missed

    Hina Khan and her mother's photo is too cute to be missed

    THIS photo of Hina Khan and her mother proves that the actress gets her good looks from her mother

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Hina Khan's vacay diary with her family is pure gold

    Hina Khan's vacay diary with her family is pure gold

    Just like all of us, Hina Khan loves to go on vacations with her family, and from London, Maldives to other countries, Hina Khan has extensively traveled with her family

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Hina Khan and her mother look like absolute divas as they pose together for a photo

    Hina Khan and her mother look like absolute divas as they pose together for a photo

    From cooking biryani, pancakes to making chole, Hina Khan has been cooking up a storm during quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Hina Khan captures a selfie with her mom and masi

    Hina Khan captures a selfie with her mom and masi

    Since the past one month, Hina Khan and family has been observing Ramzan, and despite fasting, Hina Khan was religiously working out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Hina Khan THIS PHOTO is proof that a family that travels together, stays together

    Hina Khan THIS PHOTO is proof that a family that travels together, stays together

    On the work front, Hina Khan made her acting debut with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara Maheswari Singhania. Also, Hina made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked and next, she will be seen in a web series opposite Kushal Tandon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Hina Khan and beau Rocky pose together with her family and it is all things love

    Hina Khan and beau Rocky pose together with her family and it is all things love

    Hina Khan is dating Rocky since a long time and what is amazing is that Hina's family is extremely fond of him and are often seen posing for pictures together

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Hina Khan's selfie with her father proves that she will always remain daddy's darling

    Hina Khan's selfie with her father proves that she will always remain daddy's darling

    Hina Khan shares an amazing rapport with her father and often, we see videos of her father on social media wherein her father makes sure that Hina takes her medicines before leaving home

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Hina Khan and her father look uber cute as they pose for a selfie

    Hina Khan and her father look uber cute as they pose for a selfie

    Hina Khan made her digital debut with Hungama Play's Damaged 2 opposite actor Adhyayan Suman. Hina Khan thanked her fans through an Instagram post for showing their support and making it a hit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    THIS photo of Hina Khan and father after they cast their vote cannot be missed

    THIS photo of Hina Khan and father after they cast their vote cannot be missed

    Hina Khan wrote, "Wow... it’s so humbling to know that my first digital debut at @hungama_play got such a great response. More than 4 crore people have seen it in just a months time and the numbers are still going up. To tell you the truth I got to know that the app crashed for a brief time right after #Damaged went online, of course they sorted it in no time. It’s evident with the right kind of packaging and positive mindset you can get your product to standout in the sea full of digital content. I am so thankful to my costar @adhyayansuman , my director @ekant.babani .. the team at #Hungama and most importantly my fans who appreciate my work and support me in all the challenges I take up in my professional life. You guys are a blessing! #Gratitude."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Hina Khan's no make up look as she clicks a selfie with her family is beyond adorable

    Hina Khan's no make up look as she clicks a selfie with her family is beyond adorable

    Hina Khan loves to capture happy moments and therefore, she makes sure to update her fans with her selfies with her family

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she poses with her family

    Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she poses with her family

    As much as Hina Khan loves to party with her friends, she equally loves to spend time with her parents

    Photo Credit : Instagram

