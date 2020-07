1 / 11

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a social media star, and we love how this Hacked actress makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos. While prior to the lockdown, Hina Khan was often snapped out and about the city, due to the pandemic, Hina is quarantining at home. Thanks to social media, Hina often shares her latest photos and workout videos with her fans, and recently, right before the release of her web show, Hina Khan decided to get her hair chopped as she flaunted short hair. And today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Hina Khan that proves that this actress pulls of her short hair like a diva. From her selfies to Indian looks and LBDs, Hina Khan nails her short locks like a pro and so we bring to you her social media photos that prove that she is one of the most ravishing divas of the television industry. While Hina was last seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it is being reported that Hina Khan will be seen in Naagin 5, and in the show, she will be playing a shape-shifting snake. Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai will be replaced by Naagin 5

Photo Credit : Instagram