X
Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
Hina Khan: From Tik Tok to Cannes Film Festival; 5 times the star broke the internet with her bold statements

Hina Khan: From Tik Tok to Cannes Film Festival; 5 times the star broke the internet with her bold statements

Hina Khan is truly one of the most outspoken and fearless celebs from the industry. Today we have times when she took over the internet with her candid statements.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: April 20, 2020 03:08 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Hina Khan's interesting statements

    Hina Khan's interesting statements

    Hina Khan has made her mark in this industry and how! From starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss and walking at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019, she has indeed come a long way. Hina Khan is very well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With a career span of over a decade, she has always stood out of the crowd for her candid self and fearless comments. She has always been open about her personal life and dating Rocky Jaiswal since 2014. Hina met Rocky on the sets of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where they turned into friends and went on to become a couple. They have been going strong for many years now and they set major couple goals. Hina Khan is a no filter person and stays true to her candid self which we love about her. However, her boyfriend Rocky disagrees. He said in an interview, "She doesn't know diplomacy and how to say things correctly and that's why she is sometimes scrutinised in a way that is not positive." Post making her mark in the TV industry, Hina left everyone stunned when she walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 with supreme confidence. Her Cannes appearance created a storm on the internet as the actress shared some of the most priceless moments there along with meeting Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On that note, we have for you today times when Hina Khan's interesting statements broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    The confidence and poise on the red carpet

    The confidence and poise on the red carpet

    Hina Khan was the talk of the town as she walked at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time last year. When asked if she was nervous, Hina shared how her nervousness was eased by the fact that she carried confidence with her. The actress shared, "The photographers look at your confidence. The way you are walking, the way you are posing, and then they stop you. They don't look at your dress. And that is exactly what happened to me."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    The Tik Tok craze

    The Tik Tok craze

    Hina Khan shared how she feels that Tik Tok has been considered as an easy way to make money for many. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "No one wants to do anything else because Tik Tok is a way to make easy money. Maybe they are talented, but they want to increase followers. There are so many people who are capable of being an engineer, or a doctor but they are focusing on this as it is an easy way. It could be a hobby or part-time, but people have made it their profession."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Priyank Sharma's relationship with his ex from the USA

    Priyank Sharma's relationship with his ex from the USA

    During Bigg Boss 11, co-contestants Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan turned great friends. Back then, Hina Khan made a statement on the show that Priyank has probably feelings for his ex-girlfriend Nikita Nagpal who was in the United States. In Bigg Boss Extra Dose ‘Problem hi Problem at Bigg Boss house’ (on Voot), Hina is seen giving a back massage to Priyank, while she tells Hiten Tejwani, “Priyank has said no to massage with oil because it will look bad on the camera. People in the USA won’t like. Aur kisi ne bola hai ki waha par meri jaan hai.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    When Hina Khan commented on the South film industry

    When Hina Khan commented on the South film industry

    A comment made by Hina Khan created a storm on the internet. During her stint on Bigg Boss 11, the actress said, "I know the South filmmakers want their heroines to gain weight and flaunt their bulging figures. I was offered two films which I refused because they asked me to gain weight."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Hina Khan's twitter war with KRK

    Hina Khan's twitter war with KRK

    Kamal R Khan once posted a tweet mocking Hina Khan. He tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13." To which Hina Khan replied in a subtle manner saying its all her hard work that has increased her fan base. She also added that it is not good to put someone down for no reason.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here\'s the global star\'s luxury shoe collection
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here's the global star's luxury shoe collection
Sara Ali Khan defines style and comfort in THESE 8 summer outfits; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan defines style and comfort in THESE 8 summer outfits; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni to Raashi Khanna: 5 Times South actresses showed their love for lace outfits; See Photos
Samantha Akkineni to Raashi Khanna: 5 Times South actresses showed their love for lace outfits; See Photos
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid\'s family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s Wedding Anniversary: The couple\'s sweetest quotes about each other
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's sweetest quotes about each other
7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet
7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement