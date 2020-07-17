Hina Khan: From yellow to blue, the actress proves she is the best at experimental eye makeup; See Photos

1 / 8

Hina Khan's experimental eye makeup looks

Hina Khan is one actor who has been keeping her fans entertained throughout the lockdown, The actress loves to interact with her fans over social media and recently even replied to a hilarious video of herself. In the video, the fan shared we could see Hina cartwheeling in the middle of the road. Responding to the tweet Hina wrote, “I guess @ColorsTV got too carried away with the body double hahahahaha. Apparently, I also changed my shoes while jumping around on an empty road..lol It’s superrr funny .. keep’em coming. I love it ” giving us yet another sneak peek into her savage side. Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her new movie Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon. The actress also shared her views on the ongoing social media debate of nepotism post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput quoting, "If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director." The star is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she joined Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant in which she finished up as the first runner up. Hina proved to be a tough competitor when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. After Bigg Boss, Hina returned as the famous Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Hina had to leave the show shortly after some time since she had her Bollywood projects lined up. Her Cannes 2019 appearance was as stunning as the actress herself. Today we have these pictures of the actress trying out some really cool and interesting eye makeup which proves how she looks good in everything.

Photo Credit : Instagram