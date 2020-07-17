Advertisement
Hina Khan: From yellow to blue, the actress proves she is the best at experimental eye makeup; See Photos

Hina Khan's throwback pictures sporting different eye makeup looks prove that she never fears to experiment with her look and the fact that she looks good in everything.
507 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Hina Khan's experimental eye makeup looks

    Hina Khan is one actor who has been keeping her fans entertained throughout the lockdown, The actress loves to interact with her fans over social media and recently even replied to a hilarious video of herself. In the video, the fan shared we could see Hina cartwheeling in the middle of the road. Responding to the tweet Hina wrote, “I guess @ColorsTV got too carried away with the body double hahahahaha. Apparently, I also changed my shoes while jumping around on an empty road..lol It’s superrr funny .. keep’em coming. I love it ” giving us yet another sneak peek into her savage side. Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her new movie Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon. The actress also shared her views on the ongoing social media debate of nepotism post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput quoting, "If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director." The star is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she joined Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant in which she finished up as the first runner up. Hina proved to be a tough competitor when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. After Bigg Boss, Hina returned as the famous Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Hina had to leave the show shortly after some time since she had her Bollywood projects lined up. Her Cannes 2019 appearance was as stunning as the actress herself. Today we have these pictures of the actress trying out some really cool and interesting eye makeup which proves how she looks good in everything.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    The magic of green liner

    Hina tried on a green glitter liner for her eyes and donned a sleek look with the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Party pink

    Hina adds a pop pink colour to her eyes to make them look brighter and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    A touch of rose

    Hina opts for a blushed rose smokey eyed makeup look to go with her lemon yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Only she could pull this one

    Hina sports a lime yellow colour on her eyelids and nailed the experimental look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Midnight green

    Hina looks delusional in this green eye makeup look and its difficult to take our eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Peppy purple

    The actress donned a winged purple eyeliner look with her hot pink outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Magical blue eyes

    Hina tries something completely different by adding blue eyelashes to her traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

