Hina Khan's casual kurtas redefine comfort and style; Take a look at her amazing and noteworthy collection

Hina Khan's amazing collection of kurtas

Hina Khan Is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the industry. Hina was quite popular for her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her major rise to fame was her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has been unstoppable ever since. After a successful career span of over a decade in the TV industry, she recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, she has indeed come a long way. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. Her confidence and aura are extremely popular. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan said that after Cannes, be it any international designer, they want her to wear their stuff. She shared that these designers saw her pictures, her confidence and wanted her to wear their stuff. She further shared that in India, it is the exact opposite. She said, "I don't want to name any designer, now I am doing films, I have appearances and people can see that I can carry it but still there is a difference. Big designers in India still look down upon TV." The diva pulls off all kinds of outfits like a pro. From a simple tee and denim, red carpet gowns embellished lehengas to a casual ethnic look, she dons everything with sheer grace and elegance. She recently posted snaps in her beautiful ethnic casuals. Have a look at her complete collection of casual kurtas that define comfort and style.

Photo Credit : Instagram