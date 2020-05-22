Advertisement
Hina Khan's casual kurtas redefine comfort and style; Take a look at her amazing and noteworthy collection

Hina Khan's casual kurtas redefine comfort and style; Take a look at her amazing and noteworthy collection

Hina Khan is not only popular for her versatility and talent but also her impeccable fashion game. Here's a look at her splendid collection of casual kurtas that you can take ideas from to dress up for Eid amid lockdown.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 07:54 pm
  1 / 8
    Hina Khan's amazing collection of kurtas

    Hina Khan's amazing collection of kurtas

    Hina Khan Is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the industry. Hina was quite popular for her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her major rise to fame was her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has been unstoppable ever since. After a successful career span of over a decade in the TV industry, she recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, she has indeed come a long way. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. Her confidence and aura are extremely popular. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan said that after Cannes, be it any international designer, they want her to wear their stuff. She shared that these designers saw her pictures, her confidence and wanted her to wear their stuff. She further shared that in India, it is the exact opposite. She said, "I don't want to name any designer, now I am doing films, I have appearances and people can see that I can carry it but still there is a difference. Big designers in India still look down upon TV." The diva pulls off all kinds of outfits like a pro. From a simple tee and denim, red carpet gowns embellished lehengas to a casual ethnic look, she dons everything with sheer grace and elegance. She recently posted snaps in her beautiful ethnic casuals. Have a look at her complete collection of casual kurtas that define comfort and style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Such a stunner!

    Such a stunner!

    The diva looks gorgeous as she flaunts her no-makeup look in a blue and white cotton kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    Here's how you can make your white outfit appealing

    Here's how you can make your white outfit appealing

    Take cues from the actress and team up your white kurta set with a pair of ethnic jhumkas, middle-parted pinned up hair and a minimal makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    Stay golden

    Stay golden

    Hina shines and looks fresh as a daisy in this beautiful yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Add that oomph of glam to your outfit

    Add that oomph of glam to your outfit

    That is indeed one of the best ensembles in her collection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    Less is more

    Less is more

    A simple plain green kurta and sharara paired up with a heavy dupatta to look glam on your special occasion!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 8
    Style game on point

    Style game on point

    That outfit screams of comfort and yet looks extremely fashionable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    Bringing a twist to the normal kurta

    Bringing a twist to the normal kurta

    The actress gets us high on fashion as she teams up the traditional kurta with a pair of unique U – shaped palazzos and black casual shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

