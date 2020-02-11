Home
Hina Khan's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out

Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. Check out these photos of the actress wherein she can be seen flaunting her killer washboard abs.
3548 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan flaunting her abs

    Hina Khan flaunting her abs

    Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses of the industry. The actress has been creating a lot of buzz lately due to her upcoming projects. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Hacked and web series Unlock along with co-star Kushal Tandon. So far, she has managed to win hearts with her stunning promotional looks. The actress has certainly come a long way and there's no stopping her. Apart from being known as a commendable actress in the industry, Hina is also known for fitness. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is a fitness enthusiast. The Hacked actress works out religiously to maintain her body. She often shares her gym pictures and workout videos on social media motivating her fans and followers to hit the gym as well. The actress never shies away from flaunting her washboard abs. As she continues to make us fall in love with her brilliant acting, stunning looks and enviable figure, check out these photos of the actress wherein she can be seen flaunting her killer washboard abs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Fitness mode on

    Fitness mode on

    When she's not shooting, Hina works out religiously in the gym. The result is simply mind blowing!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Fitness goals

    Fitness goals

    The actress' smile says it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The Hacked actress loves working out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Fit and fab

    Fit and fab

    Here's a pic of the actress flaunting her abs and we can't take our eyes off her!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Yoga diva

    Yoga diva

    Hina also swears by yoga to maintain herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Dressed in a white shirt and matching shorts, Hina nailed the look with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Killing it

    Killing it

    She is a fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    The actress often shares pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her enviable figure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Working out

    Working out

    If not in the gym, Hina works out religiously at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

