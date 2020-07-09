Advertisement
Hina Khan's mirror selfies are always on point; Take a look at her splendid photos

Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Anyone who follows her knows that she is fond of selfies. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her mirror selfies.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Hina Khan shows how to looks beautiful in mirror selfies

    Hina Khan is one popular actress in the entertainment industry. She has come a long way in her career. Hina is known to have achieved success on her own. Her journey hasn't been an easy ride but with hard work and talent, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Hina is well-known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also delivered a remarkable performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, Hina participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and created a huge buzz. Her Cannes appearance was the talk of the town. The actress has been winning hearts for a long time now. Hina is one celebrity who daily updates her fans about her whereabouts. She is an active social media user. From sharing gym selfies to workout videos and more, her social media posts are a delight to her million followers. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained to the fullest. She shared many workout pictures and motivated her fans to work out indoors and stay fit as well. Anyone who follows her knows that she is fond of mirror selfies. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her mirror selfies. The same will not only make you fall in love with her even more but some will motivate you to hit the gym as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    On point

    When it comes to style, Hina knows how to look simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Swag on point

    This is one of the best clicks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Point on point

    The actress shows how to pout and look good in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Another one!

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    That smile!

    She has got such a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Beauty personified

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful click of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Hair goals

    This one will make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is the OG queen of selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Fitness freak

    The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is a fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Work hard

    She often flaunts her washboard abs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Goals

    She not only shares her workout pictures and videos but also motivates her fans to stay fit and fine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

