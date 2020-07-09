Hina Khan's mirror selfies are always on point; Take a look at her splendid photos

1 / 12

Hina Khan shows how to looks beautiful in mirror selfies

Hina Khan is one popular actress in the entertainment industry. She has come a long way in her career. Hina is known to have achieved success on her own. Her journey hasn't been an easy ride but with hard work and talent, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Hina is well-known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also delivered a remarkable performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, Hina participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and created a huge buzz. Her Cannes appearance was the talk of the town. The actress has been winning hearts for a long time now. Hina is one celebrity who daily updates her fans about her whereabouts. She is an active social media user. From sharing gym selfies to workout videos and more, her social media posts are a delight to her million followers. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained to the fullest. She shared many workout pictures and motivated her fans to work out indoors and stay fit as well. Anyone who follows her knows that she is fond of mirror selfies. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her mirror selfies. The same will not only make you fall in love with her even more but some will motivate you to hit the gym as well.

Photo Credit : Instagram