Hina Khan's photos give fans a sneak peek into her beautiful vibrant home

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and active stars on social media and today we have these snaps which give fans an insight into her beautiful home.
June 29, 2020
    A look into Hina Khan's dream apartment

    Hina Khan's journey has been an inspiring one. She is now one of the most popular TV stars in the country. Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her new movie Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon. The actress also shared her views on the ongoing debate of nepotism post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput quoting"If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director." The star is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she joined Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant in which she finished up as the first runner up. Hina proved to be a tough competitor when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. After Bigg Boss, Hina returned as the famous Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Hina had to leave the show shortly after some time since she had her Bollywood projects lined up. Hina’s movie Lines’ first look was released at the Cannes Film Festival last year and she made stunning appearances at the global event and made the country proud. With the ongoing lockdown, the actress used her time productively to live a healthy lifestyle and shared pictures and photos of her in house fitness session whilst giving fans a glimpse into her home. Take a look at these photos which give us a glimpse of her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sharing her indoor glam look

    Hina Khan's Eid looks made our feeds so much better this quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Revealing her artistic side

    The actress flaunts her sketches happily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ballet done correct

    Inspiring as always, the TV star practices her ballet skills.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Vibrant in yellow

    Happy girls are the prettiest!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Celebrations are the best

    The actress celebrates her Instagram followers milestone with a cake.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How cute is this?

    This snap is so full of her cuteness that you can't take your eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Lost in thoughts

    She is just so pretty!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Practice sessions are a must

    Hina polishing her ballet skills.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Prettiest in traditional

    A breathtaking snap of the stunning Hina Khan as she enjoys the sun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another one in natural best

    Another stunning sunkissed snap of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    What a stunner !

    The actress flaunts her abs in a mirror selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    On point with her hobbies

    The actress using her time productively.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her fun banters with her dearest father

    One of the best things on her social profile is her father's cute conversations with Hina.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

