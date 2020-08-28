/
Hina Khan's pictures with her mother are too cute to be missed; Take a look
Hina Khan is one of the most popular stars of the entertainment industry. Hina is very close to her mother. Given the fact that she shares an amazing bond with her mother, here's a look at their special moments together.
Published: August 28, 2020
Hina Khan's adorable moments with her mother
Hina Khan is one of the most popular stars of the entertainment industry. Known to have achieved success on her own, Hina is unstoppable. She has come a long way in her career. The actress has managed to win hearts with her spectacular performances in shows. It might come as a surprise but she never thought of becoming an actor. Yes, you read that right! 'I wanted to be a journalist,' she had revealed. The actress auditioned for "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and the rest is history! Today, she is at the top of her game. Earlier, talking about her journey in the TV industry, Hina told IANS, "Entertainment happened by chance to me and the journey so far has been wonderful. My dream is to continue growing as an actor to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world." The people who have always supported her are her family members with whom she shares a great bond. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures on her Instagram with her favourite people. Hina is very close to her mother. Time and again, Hina has proven that she is a mumma's girl. In one of her Instagram posts, Hina revealed that the one thing she has learned from her mother is to be humble. Given the fact she shares an amazing bond with her mother, here's a look at their special moments together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Selfie goals
The actress' sunkissed selfie with her mom is on point.
Like mother, like daughter!
This pic of the mother and daughter duo is too cute for words.
Pout game on point
Hina knows how to ace the pout for a perfect picture.
Pure love
This pic of Hina's mother giving a sweet kiss on her cheek is beyond adorable.
And now it's Hina's turn!
This pic of Hina giving a kiss on her mother's cheek will melt your heart.
Awwdorable
The smile on her mother's face sums up everything.
Vacay goals
No matter how busy she is, Hina makes sure to spend quality time with her mommy.
