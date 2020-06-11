Hina Khan's post workout glow is the apt motivation to shed those extra kilos; See Photos

1 / 9

Hina Khan's post workout glow is worth checking out

Hina Khan has made her mark in this industry and how! From starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss and walking at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019, she has indeed come a long way. Hina Khan is very well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With a career span of over a decade, she has always stood out of the crowd for her candid self and fearless comments. Apart from her terrific aura and personality, she is also extremely loved for her fitness. Talking about her incredible fitness journey post her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress opened up in an interview and shared, "After quitting my show, I took my fitness seriously. I consciously took this decision of changing my image from a bahu. I just wanted to look different and good. I have also played mother to a 20-year-old on the show, so for me, it was a task. But luckily my fitness journey went so well, so smooth. I started exercising, I started going to the gym. I will say that I am thankful to Almighty that I am blessed with a body that supported me back. People workout so hard for even 10 years and still aren't able to achieve the body they wish for. But luckily, my body type helped me lose weight fast and I became fitter." The actress regularly shares her post-workout photos that flaunt her glowing skin! Check out her post workout snaps that will give you major motivation to sweat it out!

Photo Credit : Instagram