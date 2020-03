1 / 7

Hina Khan's stylish and beautiful home

Hina Khan is on cloud nine as her film Lines has been awarded the ‘best feature film’ at the New York Cinematography awards which were held recently. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Hacked. Hina Khan is currently one of the most talked-about celebs who has worked really hard to make it big from her TV career to B-town. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star made her Cannes debut last year. She managed to surprise her fans with her stunning red carpet appearances. For the uninitiated, Hina unveiled the poster of her film titled ‘Lines’ at the event. Post her Cannes 2019 appearance, Hina was seen in a TV show playing the role of the iconic Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she also made several appearances in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a special guest. The diva who is an avid social media user and loves to stay in touch with her fans. Today we have these pictures of the actress's stylish and beautiful home in Mumbai. Check it out

Photo Credit : Instagram