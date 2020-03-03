Hina Khan's stunning beach photos will make you crave for a vacay

1 / 7

Hina Khan's stunning beach snaps

Hina Khan Is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the industry. Hina was quite popular for her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her major rise to fame was her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She has been unstoppable ever since. After a successful career span of over a decade in the TV industry, she recently made her silver screen debut with the film Hacked. From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, she has indeed come a long way. The actress is also very popular for her sense of style. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has never failed to impress with her wardrobe collection. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, check out Hina Khan's gorgeous beach pictures which will leave you speechless.

Photo Credit : Instagram