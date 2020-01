1 / 7

The fun side of Hina Khan revealed in these pics,Have a look

Hina Khan is back in the Bigg Boss house. This time, she will be seen not as a participant but as a guest for one of the most important tasks of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. In the history of Bigg Boss, this would be the first time a part of the house called the Elite Club of Bigg Boss will be open for the participants. In the promo shared by the makers, we get to see Hina enter the house for a task where Shehnaaz and Asim are asked to share things about each other and what makes them better than the other to win the challenge. Khan will be seen entering the house for the third time this season. The actress who was already a known name thanks her hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was one of the most loved inmates of Bigg Boss season 11. The actress has of late been busy with the shoot of her upcoming movie Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Despite her busy schedule, Hina is an avid social media user and keeps updating her fans. Today, check out these adorable funny pictures which the actress has shared of herself.

Photo Credit : Instagram