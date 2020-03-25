From Janhvi Kapoor to Hina Khan, celebs who gave us a glimpse into their HIDDEN talent during quarantine

1 / 8

B-Town celebs unleash their inner talent during quarantine

Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The honourable prime minister of the country has announced a lockdown in the country and has requested everyone to stay at home until in emergency cases. While most of us are working from home, the thing that we crave the most in this quarantine time is something fun to spend our time. Many of like to binge watch shows and movies, ardent book lovers have the time of their life as they can fulfil their reading wish list. We also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time in this period on their social media feed. While Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan turned house helps, Coolie No 1. stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan tested their cooking skills. The glam BFF's Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and their gang opted for video calls and napping while self-isolated. One of the most trending activities this season is also a round of online antakshari in which many celebs like Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap took part. Also, many of the celebs turned to unleashing their inner artists and posted some of the most amazing pieces of their work on social media. On that note, here is a list of celebs who turned artists in this quarantine!

Photo Credit : Instagram