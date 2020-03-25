/
/
/
From Janhvi Kapoor to Hina Khan, celebs who gave us a glimpse into their HIDDEN talent during quarantine
From Janhvi Kapoor to Hina Khan, celebs who gave us a glimpse into their HIDDEN talent during quarantine
Coronavirus has led all of us to a quarantine session. While working from home, many of us are looking for ways to spend this time and here we have a list of our favourite celebs who turned artists in this quarantine period.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5213 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 25, 2020 01:41 pm
1 / 8
B-Town celebs unleash their inner talent during quarantine
Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The honourable prime minister of the country has announced a lockdown in the country and has requested everyone to stay at home until in emergency cases. While most of us are working from home, the thing that we crave the most in this quarantine time is something fun to spend our time. Many of like to binge watch shows and movies, ardent book lovers have the time of their life as they can fulfil their reading wish list. We also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time in this period on their social media feed. While Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan turned house helps, Coolie No 1. stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan tested their cooking skills. The glam BFF's Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and their gang opted for video calls and napping while self-isolated. One of the most trending activities this season is also a round of online antakshari in which many celebs like Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap took part. Also, many of the celebs turned to unleashing their inner artists and posted some of the most amazing pieces of their work on social media. On that note, here is a list of celebs who turned artists in this quarantine!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy posted this picture where she looks super focused into completing that piece of art. We are definitely excited to know how it turned out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Hina Khan
Hacked actress also opted for some sketching to pass this idle time during COVID-19 outbreak.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Salman Khan
The Bhaijaan of B-Town, Salman Khan has always been known as an amazing artist. The actor also posted his videos as he unleashed his artistic side at home.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Janhvi Kapoor
This happy and colourful sight is exactly what we needed today!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday shared this pic of the Khaali Peeli actress in which she can be seen busy in her drawing session with sister.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Deepika Padukone
The Queen of Bollywood is leaning piano during this quarantine and the credits for this lovely image go to her hubby actor Ranveer Singh.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Katrina Kaif
The diva learns to play a guitar while we binge watch shows.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment