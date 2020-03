1 / 6

MOST LIKED pictures of the week

Finally, this eventful week has come to an end. Amongst the new COVID-19 outbreak, it has been quite a happening week for the celebs as well. Baaghi 3 doing big numbers at the box office to some experimental yet stylish fashion trends set by the stars and the promotions of Angrezi Medium, the release of some amazing web films such as Devi and Guilty is what this week mainly comprised of. Fashion wars, actors getting papped at gyms, meetings and other outings to some of the most viral pictures became the talk of the town. Speaking of that, check out the most liked Instagram pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram