Mouni Roy to Hina Khan, THESE photos of TV actresses with their moms are hard to miss

Our TV actresses keep sharing pictures with their moms that are hard to miss. Take a look at these snaps of some of the mothers-daughters.
1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Our TV actresses keep sharing pictures with their moms that are hard to miss. If you follow Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy on social media, then you'd know that apart from her stunning and mesmerising vacay photos, she also shares pics with her family members especially her mom with whom she shares a deep bond. Speaking about Hina Khan, the actress as we all know has now come a long way. She keeps us updated about her upcoming projects on Instagram. However, her adorable moments with her mom always grabs eyeballs. Hina's mom is her travel buddy and they often go out on vacation. As we speak about TV actresses and their moms, take a look at these snaps of some of the mothers-daughters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Mouni who is currently in the news due to her upcoming projects is very active on social media. For the uninitiated, she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. The actress keeps treating us with lovely moments with her mom all the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Hina is one of the most adored actresses of TV. Right from sharing vacay photos with her mom to sun-kissed, Hina's Instagram is filled with adorable pics of her with her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Jennifer is currently one of the top actresses in the TV industry. Her adorable pictures with mom will certainly bring a smile on your face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's social media pictures are a treat to the eyes. We can't take our eyes off this beautiful snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Anita is one of the popular actresses of TV. The actress keeps sharing her cute moments with mom on Instagram. How awwdorable is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    This pic is beyond cute!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Drashti who is not only known for acting but also fitness is extremely close to her mom. Here's a beautiful snap of the actress with her mom!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most amazing actresses of TV industry. This pic of the actress with her mom is hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Erica is lately creating buzz due to her serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, given the fact that she is very active and keeps sharing pics on social media, giving us an insight into her personal life, this picture of Erica with her mom is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

