Mouni Roy's painting to Hina Khan's sketch, check out amazing artwork done by celebs during the quarantine
Going by the social media posts of our Bollywood and TV celebs, it is clear to say that self-isolation hasn't dampened the spirits of our stars. Many celebrities shared their amazing artwork on social media. In case you missed it, check it out here.
Published: April 9, 2020
Artwork done by celebs during the quarantine period
Quarantine is fun! At least, some celebs are making it fun. Going by the social media posts of our Bollywood and TV celebs, it is clear to say that self-isolation hasn't dampened the spirits of our stars. They are keeping themselves busy by doing various activities. While some are reading books, some are playing activities at home with their family members, some are busy cleaning and cooking, some are binge-watching shows and many are busy painting or sketching and more. Celebrities are having fun and how! We also saw many celebs participating in playing antakshari online. Celebs who participated in online antakshari were Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and more. If you've been active on social media, then you must've seen how many celebrities shared their amazing artwork on social media. In case you missed it, check it out here.
Mouni Roy
The Brahmastra actress is one talented lady. Roy took to her Instagram and shared her paintings and revealed it felt really good to paint after almost a decade. She wrote, "...the one in the middle is "Shiv ji meditating in the jungle."
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is enjoying her time with sister Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor. The Takht actress tried her hands at painting and also shared the end result and well, we think it looks really great.
Shivangi Joshi
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram page and shared some amazing pieces of her artwork. In the painting done by the actress, we can see castles and forts of the olden time next to the sea and it looks great. What do you think?
Kiara Advani
Just like Hina Khan, Kiara Advani also showed us her sketching skills. The Kabir Singh actress shared a picture of her sketch in which we can see a woman who is looking over her shoulder. She captioned the image as, "Saw this on Insta and tried my hand on it. Back to sketching."
Hina Khan
Hina shared a beautiful sketch made by her and captioned it as, "My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another different challenge... And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself."
Ananya Panday
Ananya's quarantine activities include painting. The Khaali Peeli actress can be seen painting her favourite animated character Peppa pig.
