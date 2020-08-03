Naagin 5 star Hina Khan rocks the nerdy look in these THROWBACK photos

1 / 7

Hina Khan aces the nerdy look

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. For the uninitiated, the actress has now entered the Naagin clan. Yes, you read it right! Hina is now a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Hina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram revealing her look and also confirmed that she's the new Naagin. As soon as it was revealed, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a picture featuring Hina Khan, Ada Khan, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Jyoti. She captioned it as, 'Naagin Fest.' Hina has definitely come a long way in her career. The actress is known to be a self-made star. However, not many know that she never thought of becoming an actor. Yes, you read it right! The actress previously revealed that she wanted to be a journalist. The actress revealed that she was in her second year of college when she auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She got selected and the rest is history! Since her acting debut, the actress has been a part of many shows and she also did films. On the personal side, Hina is in a relationship with producer Rocky Jaiswal. She often keeps sharing her adorable moments with him on Instagram. Recently, we stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress when she went on a movie date with Rocky. She aced the nerdy look. Without any further ado, check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram