Naagin 5 star Hina Khan's adorable moments with her father prove she will always be her daddy's princess

Hina Khan's cute moments with her father

Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of several TV shows. She impressed everyone with her performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has definitely come a long way in her career. Earlier, talking about her journey, she revealed that entertainment happened by chance to her and the journey has been wonderful so far. 'My dream is to continue growing as an actor, to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world,' she said. Up next, she will be seen in Naagin 5. Yes, you read it right! Earlier, Hina revealed her look as Naagin and it created a huge buzz. Fans are sure that the show is going to be a massive success. On the personal side, Hina is very active on social media. She shares pictures and videos to interact and stay in touch with her fans and followers. Hina is very close to her family and often shares adorable moments with her parents. She is her daddy's little girl. On that note, here are a few pictures of the actress with her father that are too cute for words.

Photo Credit : Instagram