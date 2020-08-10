/
Naagin 5 star Hina Khan's adorable moments with her father prove she will always be her daddy's princess
Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. She is her daddy's little girl. On that note, here are a few pictures of the actress with her father that are too cute for words.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
40377 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 10, 2020 04:36 pm
Hina Khan's cute moments with her father
Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of several TV shows. She impressed everyone with her performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has definitely come a long way in her career. Earlier, talking about her journey, she revealed that entertainment happened by chance to her and the journey has been wonderful so far. 'My dream is to continue growing as an actor, to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world,' she said. Up next, she will be seen in Naagin 5. Yes, you read it right! Earlier, Hina revealed her look as Naagin and it created a huge buzz. Fans are sure that the show is going to be a massive success. On the personal side, Hina is very active on social media. She shares pictures and videos to interact and stay in touch with her fans and followers. Hina is very close to her family and often shares adorable moments with her parents. She is her daddy's little girl. On that note, here are a few pictures of the actress with her father that are too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Travel buddy
Hina's travel photos are a treat to the eyes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Throwback
It seems both Hina and her father love travelling.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Awwdorable
This pic of Hina adorably pulling her father's cheeks is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cuteness personified
This pic proves she shares an amazing bond with her father.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Credits success to her father
The actress credits all her success to her father. "All the credit goes to my dad for all that has taken place in my professional and personal life so far. Had he not been there, I would not have been able to make it to where I am," she revealed in an interview.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Support system
She also added that he is the one who has always been there and supported her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pout on point
The actress' pout is on point in this click.
Photo Credit : Instagram
On their lovely bond
The actress also revealed that they share a lovely bond. "We have these pep talks and long talks on certain days about life and more. I truly love these conversations," she revealed.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Picture perfect
This pic is all about love.
Photo Credit : Instagram