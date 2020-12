1 / 6

Hina Khan in pink outfits

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the industry who has achieved success on her own. The gorgeous actress is known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Hina has successfully proved herself as an actor and why she is irreplaceable. Apart from acting, Hina always creates buzz because of her ravishing appearances. From rocking a casual look to donning beautiful dresses, Hina knows how to look stylish and give style goals at the same time. She wears what she loves confidently and it inspires others to do so as well. Over the years, Hina has donned really pretty outfits and slayed it effortlessly. Hina has proved that she can pull off any outfit. She also always manages to look good in every colour. As many know, she has her favourites too and pink is one of them. Hina has worn pretty pink outfits multiple times. From festivals to promotional events, a pink outfit has been her go-to several times. On that note, today, we have compiled some of her best looks in pink that proves her love for the colour.

Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram