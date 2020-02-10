Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
PHOTOS: Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle as she promotes her web series with co star Kushal Tandon

PHOTOS: Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle as she promotes her web series with co star Kushal Tandon

Hina Khan looked stunning in her new hair style as she recently stepped out to promote upcoming web series with her co-star Kushal Tandon. Check out the photos.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle

    Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle

    Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will be soon seen together in their upcoming horror web series. The yet untitled project focuses on a love triangle wherein things soon start getting ugly and much more happens. Speaking about it, Hina mentioned in an interview that it was a nailbiting script and she knew that she wanted to play the character from the word go. She further added that the script had her hooked from start to finish, and for her to do justice to the role, she will have to tune into a different mind space and get under the skin of the character. Kushal Tandon also shared how it was an extremely interesting genre of tech horror and he is extremely excited to work on it. He concluded by saying that the script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses. The duo was recently seen together in the city as they promoted the series. They looked stylish in their outfits and the pictures are simply amazing. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Fresh and beautiful

    Fresh and beautiful

    Hina Khan looks refreshing in this new hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    An adorable pair

    An adorable pair

    Hina and Kushal indeed make a very charming pair and we are excited to watch them together on screen.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Twinning in white

    Twinning in white

    The actors keep it stylish and sober as they twin in white tees and a pair of blue denims.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Chic and stylish

    Chic and stylish

    The stars have their style game on point

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    That is a pefect click and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Keeping it classy

    Keeping it classy

    We absolutely love their sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here\'s a guide of the global icon\'s holiday wardrobe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here's a guide of the global icon's holiday wardrobe
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit\'s daughter Ayra\'s adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues
Then and Now: Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, here\'s how your favourite starkids have changed over the time
Then and Now: Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, here's how your favourite starkids have changed over the time
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan can\'t take their eyes off each other as they promote Love Aaj Kal on Dance Plus
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan can't take their eyes off each other as they promote Love Aaj Kal on Dance Plus
Anushka Shetty: From marriage rumours with Prabhas to being body shamed, 5 times the actress made headlines
Anushka Shetty: From marriage rumours with Prabhas to being body shamed, 5 times the actress made headlines
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar\'s most EXPENSIVE possessions revealed; Find Out
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar's most EXPENSIVE possessions revealed; Find Out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement