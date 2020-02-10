PHOTOS: Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle as she promotes her web series with co star Kushal Tandon

1 / 7

Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will be soon seen together in their upcoming horror web series. The yet untitled project focuses on a love triangle wherein things soon start getting ugly and much more happens. Speaking about it, Hina mentioned in an interview that it was a nailbiting script and she knew that she wanted to play the character from the word go. She further added that the script had her hooked from start to finish, and for her to do justice to the role, she will have to tune into a different mind space and get under the skin of the character. Kushal Tandon also shared how it was an extremely interesting genre of tech horror and he is extremely excited to work on it. He concluded by saying that the script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses. The duo was recently seen together in the city as they promoted the series. They looked stylish in their outfits and the pictures are simply amazing. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani