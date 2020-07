1 / 11

Hina Khan nails her pouty selfies

Hina Khan is a true-blue social media star, and we say this because she always makes sure to keep her fans fairly updated with her life. From sharing sun-kissed selfies, loved-up photos with beau Rocky, to photos with parents to workout selfies, Hina Khan’s social media channels are something we totally look out for. But amidst a host of photos and videos of Hina, something that always stands out for us are her ‘pouty’ selfies. That’s right! If you closely look at Hina Khan’s social media, you’d notice that while just like all of us, this Hacked actress loves to click selfies, what is noteworthy is that Hina nails her selfies with a pout. Yes, Hina’s ‘pouty’ selfies are always on point, and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of pouty selfies of Hina Khan. As we speak, Hina Khan is quarantining with her parents at her Mumbai residence and despite the lockdown, Hina Khan has been religiously working out and thanks to social media, Hina Khan makes sure to share sneak-peek of her workout sesh with her Instafam.

Photo Credit : Instagram