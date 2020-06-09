Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to nail the classic shorts and tee look

PHOTOS: Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to nail the classic shorts and tee look

Hina Khan looks like an absolute diva in shorts and tee and today, we rounded up photos of the Hacked actress that proves her love for the simple yet chic attire; Take a look
  • 1 / 12
    PHOTOS Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to nail the classic shorts and tee look

    Hina Khan looks like a diva in shorts and tee

    Hina Khan, as we all know, is a fitness lover and although she cannot hit the gym amid lockdown, she has been working out at home. From cardio to Pilates, Hina has been religiously working out and seeing Hina’s love for fitness, we decided to round up a series of photos of Hina Khan’s gym looks in shorts and tee that over the years, has become our favourite gym look of the actress. Although if you look at Hina Khan’s social media feed, you’d notice that the Hacked actress dons a variety of gym looks but for us, it is her shorts and tee look that tops the list. Besides gym, Hina is otherwise also seen wearing shorts and tee when she jets off for vacations or steps out in the city, and so, here we bring you her shorts and tee look. Amid the lockdown, Hina Khan has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen and from cooking pancakes to biryani, she has been doing it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Gym look on point

    Gym look on point

    Amid the lockdown, Hina Khan has been urging fans to stay home and stay safe and recently, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Unlock-1. In the post, Hina compared the pandemic to an exam as she said that 'the real exam' will begin on June 8 when Unlock-1 starts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Swag mode on

    Swag mode on

    Moving on, Hina Khan said that the lockdown was a theoretical training but now we have to give a practical exam by living our life according to the safety rules laid down so that we don't fall ill. Thereafter, the actress ends her post by saying "Sawaari apne samaan ki khud zimedaar hai"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Actress looks like a vision in white

    Actress looks like a vision in white

    Of late, Hina Khan has been making headlines for season 5th of Naagin and after the teaser of the show was shared by the creative director, fans took to the show's fan page to convey that they would like to see Hina Khan play the lead role in the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Neon all the way

    Neon all the way

    Recently, on Ekta Kapoor’s birthday, Hina Khan posted a heartfelt birthday for the producer and thanked for bestowing trust on her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Red hot

    Red hot

    Also, due to her fans demand, Hina took to Instagram to share the video of mutton biryani's recipe that she cooked on Eid, and days after that, this hot diva shared the recipe of green chutney.She captioned the video by writing, "#GreenChutneyByHK. Home made Green Chutney.. Hope you guys like it #RookieChefHK (sic)"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    On the work front, Hina Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon in an upcoming digital film, Unlock. The Haunted App. Earlier the film was set to release on March 13, however, it was delayed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to own the basic shorts and tee look

    Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to own the basic shorts and tee look

    The Haunted App will premiere on June 26 and directed by Debatma Mandal, the film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    We love her gym look

    We love her gym look

    Hina Khan is dating Rocky Jaiswal and during Bigg Boss, Hina used to often talk about Rocky.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Slay the gym look like Hina

    Slay the gym look like Hina

    Hina Khan swears by her workout and be it yoga, cardio or functional, this former Bigg Boss contestant works out daily

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Vacay mode on

    Vacay mode on

    Besides gym, Hina Khan also sports the classic shorts and tee look for her vacations

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Glam mode on

    Glam mode on

    Take cue from Hina Khan and her feed to style your shorts and tee look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

