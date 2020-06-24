PHOTOS: Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Nia, Surbhi & others, TV actors give lessons on how to nail the ‘Hat’ game

1 / 10

Hina Khan

More often than not, we see our favourite television actresses portraying the role of a quintessential bahu on screen, and while we fall in love with their typical bahu image, it comes as a surprise when we see these actresses drop their bahu image. Of course, when they travel with friends and family, we see them ditch their on screen image and just like us, they don a pair of jeans and shirt or wearing LBDs for parties. Case in point- Hina Khan, for the longest time, won our hearts as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans were in for a shock when Hina Khan surprised everyone with her oh so chic look in Bigg Boss. And therefore today, we decided to round up photos of Television actresses while nailing their oh so chic look when they step out for lunch dates with friends to jet off for a mini vacation and while all of them put their best fashion foot forward, what we instead noticed was their love for one accessory called Hat. Yes, from Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, and others, we rounded up photos of the actresses and their love for Hat. From posing in a bikini or dresses, gowns or casual look, actresses love to don the hat to up their style quotient.

