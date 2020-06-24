Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Nia, Surbhi & others, TV actors give lessons on how to nail the ‘Hat’ game

From Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, to Mouni Roy and others, we rounded up a list of television actresses and their love for ‘Hats’; Take a dekko!
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    More often than not, we see our favourite television actresses portraying the role of a quintessential bahu on screen, and while we fall in love with their typical bahu image, it comes as a surprise when we see these actresses drop their bahu image. Of course, when they travel with friends and family, we see them ditch their on screen image and just like us, they don a pair of jeans and shirt or wearing LBDs for parties. Case in point- Hina Khan, for the longest time, won our hearts as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans were in for a shock when Hina Khan surprised everyone with her oh so chic look in Bigg Boss. And therefore today, we decided to round up photos of Television actresses while nailing their oh so chic look when they step out for lunch dates with friends to jet off for a mini vacation and while all of them put their best fashion foot forward, what we instead noticed was their love for one accessory called Hat. Yes, from Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, and others, we rounded up photos of the actresses and their love for Hat. From posing in a bikini or dresses, gowns or casual look, actresses love to don the hat to up their style quotient.

  • 2 / 10
    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget

    Bepannaah actor Jennifer Winget is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the industry, and whenever she jets off for a mini vacation with her friends and family, she gives us major style and vacay goals, and one look at her social media channels and we know that nobody can rock a Hat just as amazingly as Jenny.

  • 3 / 10
    Krystle D'Souza

    Krystle D'Souza

    Krystle D'Souza is a fashionista and we say this because her Instagram handle is full of photos that give us a sneak-peek into her glam world. Be it parties, vacations or weddings, Krystle D'Souza's sartorial game is always on point.

  • 4 / 10
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy gives us a lesson on how to rock the hat look with a bikini and we totally love it

  • 5 / 10
    Anita Hassanandani

    Anita Hassanandani

    Anita Hassanandani's Hat game is on fleek

  • 6 / 10
    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna's beach vacay look is all the inspiration we need for our next post COVID vacation

  • 7 / 10
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani's oh-so-cool vacation look while wearing a hat is absolutely on point

  • 8 / 10
    Drashti Dhami

    Drashti Dhami

    Drashti Dhami is an absolute diva and we totally love her Hat game in this throwback photo

  • 9 / 10
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna's Hat game deserves special attention as she teams up her Hat with a dress

  • 10 / 10
    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma

    Well, we all know that in 2017, Nia Sharma pipped Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chorpa to bag the title of the second sexiest Asian woman and therefore, when we see her photos, and videos on social media, she totally gives us major style vibes

