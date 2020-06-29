/
PHOTOS: From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget to Shaheer Sheikh; Take a look at actors who ace the nerdy look
Today, we decided to round up a series of photos of television stars such as Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Krystle D’Souza, among others as they ace their nerdy look. Take a dekko!
June 29, 2020
Hina Khan
We all know that be it Bollywood or television actors, everyone goes the extra mile to get into the skin of their character to portray a certain role on screen. If we talk about television actors, while some play the role of the quintessential bahu, others play a negative role or glamorous role to fit the scripts demand. If for example, we talk about Hina Khan, she kick-started her career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the role of a bahu and such was her craft that fans started to believe that Hina, in real life, too, is just like Akshara but they were in for a shock when Hina unveiled her real glamorous self in Bigg Boss. And so today, we decided to take a sneak-peek into actors and their social media channels that allows us to see how they look in their day to day life because obviously, actors don’t wear truckloads of make-up when they are at home and not shooting. And so, not their glamorous looks but today, we decided to round up a series of nerdy looks of television stars. From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim to Krystle D’Souza, and others, here’s a list of TV celebs and their goofy looks. Take a dekko!
Jennifer Winget
As much as Jennifer Winget loves to doll up for the screen, she equally enjoys her no make-up days when she is not shooting or simply chilling with her friends because that is when Jennifer Winget decides to sport her geeky and nerdy look and what is amazing is that Jennifer Winget loves to share her nerdy selfies with her Instafam.
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh is a social media star, and often, this Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shares his off-screen look which has him sport his spectacles and we must say that Shaheer looks equally dapper with his nerdy look
Sanaya Irani
Well, Sanaya Irani won hearts as the simple and reclusive Gunjan in Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum and that is when fans fell in love with her nerdy look, and till date, Sanaya often posts photos sporting her spectacles
Kushal Tandon
Beyhadh fame Kushal Tandon is one of the most good look television actors, and as much as we love to see him sport an all formal look, fans equally love to see the actor acing his nerdy look
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna is a diva but what is amazing is that this Ishqbaaz actress makes heads turn with not just her head to toe glamorous look but also her nerdy look
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya nails her nerdy look as she chills at home amid quarantine
Krystle D'Souza
This Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is one of the most stylish television actresses, and what is noteworthy is that Krystle D'Souza can ace both, glamorous look and nerdy look.
Dipika Kakar
Former Bigg Boss contestant Dipika Kakar loves to sport her spectacles whenever she is home and fans totally love her geeky look
Drashti Dhami
We love Drashti Dhami's nerdy look and here's proof of it
