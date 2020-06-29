PHOTOS: From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget to Shaheer Sheikh; Take a look at actors who ace the nerdy look

1 / 10

Hina Khan

We all know that be it Bollywood or television actors, everyone goes the extra mile to get into the skin of their character to portray a certain role on screen. If we talk about television actors, while some play the role of the quintessential bahu, others play a negative role or glamorous role to fit the scripts demand. If for example, we talk about Hina Khan, she kick-started her career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the role of a bahu and such was her craft that fans started to believe that Hina, in real life, too, is just like Akshara but they were in for a shock when Hina unveiled her real glamorous self in Bigg Boss. And so today, we decided to take a sneak-peek into actors and their social media channels that allows us to see how they look in their day to day life because obviously, actors don’t wear truckloads of make-up when they are at home and not shooting. And so, not their glamorous looks but today, we decided to round up a series of nerdy looks of television stars. From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim to Krystle D’Souza, and others, here’s a list of TV celebs and their goofy looks. Take a dekko!

Photo Credit : Instagram