PHOTOS: From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget to Shaheer Sheikh; Take a look at actors who ace the nerdy look

Today, we decided to round up a series of photos of television stars such as Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Krystle D’Souza, among others as they ace their nerdy look. Take a dekko!
5358 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    We all know that be it Bollywood or television actors, everyone goes the extra mile to get into the skin of their character to portray a certain role on screen. If we talk about television actors, while some play the role of the quintessential bahu, others play a negative role or glamorous role to fit the scripts demand. If for example, we talk about Hina Khan, she kick-started her career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the role of a bahu and such was her craft that fans started to believe that Hina, in real life, too, is just like Akshara but they were in for a shock when Hina unveiled her real glamorous self in Bigg Boss. And so today, we decided to take a sneak-peek into actors and their social media channels that allows us to see how they look in their day to day life because obviously, actors don’t wear truckloads of make-up when they are at home and not shooting. And so, not their glamorous looks but today, we decided to round up a series of nerdy looks of television stars. From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim to Krystle D’Souza, and others, here’s a list of TV celebs and their goofy looks. Take a dekko!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget

    As much as Jennifer Winget loves to doll up for the screen, she equally enjoys her no make-up days when she is not shooting or simply chilling with her friends because that is when Jennifer Winget decides to sport her geeky and nerdy look and what is amazing is that Jennifer Winget loves to share her nerdy selfies with her Instafam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh is a social media star, and often, this Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shares his off-screen look which has him sport his spectacles and we must say that Shaheer looks equally dapper with his nerdy look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani

    Well, Sanaya Irani won hearts as the simple and reclusive Gunjan in Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum and that is when fans fell in love with her nerdy look, and till date, Sanaya often posts photos sporting her spectacles

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Kushal Tandon

    Kushal Tandon

    Beyhadh fame Kushal Tandon is one of the most good look television actors, and as much as we love to see him sport an all formal look, fans equally love to see the actor acing his nerdy look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna is a diva but what is amazing is that this Ishqbaaz actress makes heads turn with not just her head to toe glamorous look but also her nerdy look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya nails her nerdy look as she chills at home amid quarantine

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Krystle D'Souza

    Krystle D'Souza

    This Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is one of the most stylish television actresses, and what is noteworthy is that Krystle D'Souza can ace both, glamorous look and nerdy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Dipika Kakar

    Dipika Kakar

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Dipika Kakar loves to sport her spectacles whenever she is home and fans totally love her geeky look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Drashti Dhami

    Drashti Dhami

    We love Drashti Dhami's nerdy look and here's proof of it

    Photo Credit : Instagram

