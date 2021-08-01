PHOTOS: Hina Khan keeps it comfortable yet stylish for her airport look as she heads to Indore

1 / 6

Hina Khan's comfortable yet stylish airport look

Hina Khan may have stayed away from the small screen for quite sometime but that has in no way affected her online popularity. The actress continues to enjoy a large following on social media as well as fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay shower love and appreciation on her. Apart from her acting, Hina also is a fitness freak and shares her workout videos and encourages fans to adopt a healthy life. It wasn't a relaxing Sunday for Hina Khan as the actress was seen heading to the airport. The paparazzi spotted Hina Khan outside the international airport and the actress looked fresh on an early Sunday morning. Hina was snapped wearing a printed white and green co-ord set along with a white crop top. The actress was also seen sporting a stylish mask and posed briefly for the shutterbugs before making her way inside.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani