Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Hina Khan
  4. PHOTOS: Hina Khan keeps it comfortable yet stylish for her airport look as she heads to Indore

PHOTOS: Hina Khan keeps it comfortable yet stylish for her airport look as she heads to Indore

It wasn't a relaxing Sunday for Hina Khan as the actress was snapped at the airport heading to Indore for an event. Check out her airport photos below.
4924 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Hina Khan airport look

    Hina Khan's comfortable yet stylish airport look

    Hina Khan may have stayed away from the small screen for quite sometime but that has in no way affected her online popularity. The actress continues to enjoy a large following on social media as well as fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay shower love and appreciation on her. Apart from her acting, Hina also is a fitness freak and shares her workout videos and encourages fans to adopt a healthy life. It wasn't a relaxing Sunday for Hina Khan as the actress was seen heading to the airport. The paparazzi spotted Hina Khan outside the international airport and the actress looked fresh on an early Sunday morning. Hina was snapped wearing a printed white and green co-ord set along with a white crop top. The actress was also seen sporting a stylish mask and posed briefly for the shutterbugs before making her way inside.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Hina Khan airport look

    Safety First!

    Arriving at the Mumbai airport on early Sunday morning, Hina Khan made sure to mask up and stay safe. The actress added a stylish edge to her mask as she accessorized it with a chunky chain attached to the mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Hina Khan white and green outfit

    Text alert!

    Looks like a text notification caught the attention of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress as Hina Khan seemed delighted while looking at her phone. Thanks to the no mask, the paparazzi managed to perfectly capture Hina Khan's reaction. We wonder if it was from boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Hina Khan airport look

    Hina Khan is all smiles

    Unlike other celebrities, Hina Khan obliged the paparazzi with photos without a mask and was all smiles. For a few second, Hina Khan took off her mask and smiled for the camera before hurrying and putting it back on.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Hina Khan airport look

    Cutie alert!

    Hina Khan made sure to keep her airport look super stylish but comfortable at the same time. The actress completed her look with a pair of brown flats and a black Chanel sling bag. She left her tresses flowing with a perfect blow dry and looked cheery as she headed inside the airport terminal.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Hina Khan airport look

    Safety back on!

    After briefly removing her mask for the paparazzi at the airport, Hina Khan quickly put back her mask on and bid adieu to the paparazzi as she headed inside the airport terminal to leave for Indore.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani