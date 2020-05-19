PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan

1 / 15

Hina Khan looks like a vision in white as she pulls off a head to toe look

Thanks to Bigg Boss, Hina Khan successfully ditched her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara image, and introduced her fans to a glamorous avatar of hers. Prior to Bigg Boss, Hina Khan was seen as the quintessential bahu in YRKKH, and post Bigg Boss, Hina Khan proved that not only can she ace the Indian look, but she can also look glamorous. During Hina Khan’s stay in Bigg Boss, while on some days, Hina Khan nailed a casual look, on other days, this Hacked actress was seen wearing gowns. And therefore, today, since all of us are in quarantine, we decided to round up a series of photos of Hina Khan nailing head to toe white look that proves that nobody pulls of the white look as beautifully as Hina does. Be it the anarkali look, mini shorts and top look, gym look, or dinner date look, Hina Khan’s white look is always on point.

Photo Credit : Instagram