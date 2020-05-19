Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan

PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Hina Khan in white that proves that nobody can pull of an all white look as elegantly as the Hacked actress. Take a look
12018 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 11:51 am
  • 1 / 15
    Hina Khan looks like a vision in white as she pulls off a head to toe look

    Hina Khan looks like a vision in white as she pulls off a head to toe look

    Thanks to Bigg Boss, Hina Khan successfully ditched her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara image, and introduced her fans to a glamorous avatar of hers. Prior to Bigg Boss, Hina Khan was seen as the quintessential bahu in YRKKH, and post Bigg Boss, Hina Khan proved that not only can she ace the Indian look, but she can also look glamorous. During Hina Khan’s stay in Bigg Boss, while on some days, Hina Khan nailed a casual look, on other days, this Hacked actress was seen wearing gowns. And therefore, today, since all of us are in quarantine, we decided to round up a series of photos of Hina Khan nailing head to toe white look that proves that nobody pulls of the white look as beautifully as Hina does. Be it the anarkali look, mini shorts and top look, gym look, or dinner date look, Hina Khan’s white look is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Hina Khan is a sight to behold in her all white Eid look

    Hina Khan is a sight to behold in her all white Eid look

    For Eid, Hina Khan opted for an all white Indian- salwar kameez look and needless to say, she looked gorgeous

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Hina Khan nails her boss lady look in white

    Hina Khan nails her boss lady look in white

    During her stay in BB, Hina Khan’s chic avatar was loved by all her fans, and as we speak, whenever Hina Khan is papped out and about the city, her sartorial game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Hina Khan looks like a diva in this one shoulder white dress

    Hina Khan looks like a diva in this one shoulder white dress

    Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, we used to often snap Hina at the gym or at the airport, however, since all of us are in lockdown, and we don’t get to see Hina Khan’s paparazzi photos, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Hacked actress in white that proves that nobody pulls off an all white look as beautifully and elegantly as Hina.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Hina Khan proves that she looks the best in an all white Indian look

    Hina Khan proves that she looks the best in an all white Indian look

    Be it Indian, casual or formal or boss lady look, Hina Khan always looks like a vision in white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to own a white simple chic dress

    Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to own a white simple chic dress

    From dolling up for Eid or other festivals to suiting up for movie promotions or sporting a chic look for date night with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan is a diva and with every outing, she proves that her style game is always on point. Although we love Hina in a variety of shades but it is an all white look that always wins hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Hina Khan makes white look glamorous

    Hina Khan makes white look glamorous

    Hina Khan knows how to keep herself busy during quarantine and thanks to social media, we know that Hina Khan has been rigorously working out during lockdown. Also, Hina Khan has been cooking during quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Hina Khan looks effortlessly chic in white mini shorts and top

    Hina Khan looks effortlessly chic in white mini shorts and top

    In one of the many videos shared by the actress, Hina Khan is seen frying a bhatura in her kitchen. She captioned it, "Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI. I did it yaaaaaassssss #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK. Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake. It wShias a BHATURA. Indeed that’s me….”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Hina Khan looks like a dream in white

    Hina Khan looks like a dream in white

    Also, earlier, this Former Bigg Boss contestant tried her hand at whipping up pancakes and alongside a video, Hina wrote, “"RookieChef #PanCakesByChefHK Best use of time and high rated aptitude! Positive people with positive mindset’s can make every day positive filled with lovely Pancakes Because Pancakes make me happy…”

  • 10 / 15
    Hina Khan's white and golden off-shoulder gown look cannot be missed

    Hina Khan's white and golden off-shoulder gown look cannot be missed

    Also, Hina Khan has been pursuing her love for sketching amid quarantine, and the actress shared pictures of her sketch that is inspired by the lockdown. She captioned it, "My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Hina Khan looks chic in a white dress

    Hina Khan looks chic in a white dress

    On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked, and next, she will be seen in Unlock: The Haunted App

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Hina Khan shows us how to dress up in white for a wedding or festival

    Hina Khan shows us how to dress up in white for a wedding or festival

    Be it pantsuit look, one shoulder dresses, anarkali, gown or the classic white on white casual look, Hina Khan has proved that when it comes to nailing white, she does it with absolute elan and panache.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Hina Khan looks wedding ready in an all white Indo-western look

    Hina Khan looks wedding ready in an all white Indo-western look

    If you are seeking tips to get ready for a wedding, take cue from Hina Khan as she wears a white Indo-western look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Hina Khan's desk to dinner white look is on fleek

    Hina Khan's desk to dinner white look is on fleek

    Hina Khan's desk to dinner look is on fleek as she dons a white formal dress

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Hina Khan looks delightful in a white gown

    Hina Khan looks delightful in a white gown

    On the work front, Hina’s short film titled Smartphone released on April 24 on Ullu aap. In the film, Hina plays a small-town girl, Suman, who hails from Kasganj and in the film, she will be seen in a never seen before avatar as her character Suman, is an ordinary small-town girl who wears saris, bindi, bangles and sindoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

