PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks scintillating in THESE lehangas and we cannot take our eyes off her

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She is very active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with some of her amazing pictures. Check it out.
    Epitome of beauty

    From a television actress to a reality show to the red carpet of Cannes, Hina Khan has truly made her way to success. Hina initially rose to popularity when she played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her fame rose to greater heights when she took part in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the runner up. Hina Khan has not had easy, but her determination and hardwork has taken her to where she is today. From success to fame to trolling, Hina Khan has seen everything and has bounced back stronger and better. The actress is very active on social media as well and makes sure she keeps updating her fans and blesses them with some of the most gorgeous looks ever. Hina Khan slays these lehanga looks effortlessly, let us have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The bridal look

    Hina dressed up in a bridal avatar wearing this gorgeous red lehanga and proved that she indeed would make the most beautiful bride ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ruling the ramp

    She walked the ramp wearing this pink layered lehanga set and we are in awe of her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Personifying swag

    A lehnga teamed up with a pair of googles and a whole lot of swag, Hina Khan rocks the lehanga look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Yellow halo for a queen

    Hina Khan sure knows to slay the color yellow with ease with this amazing outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Queening

    Hina sits there like a queen in that blue lehanga and just looks so mesmerising.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

