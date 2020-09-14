PHOTOS: Hina Khan's stunning looks in floral outfits that you must check out

1 / 10

Hina Khan's ravishing looks in floral outfits

Hina Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has achieved success on her own. The actress' journey to success is definitely inspiring. She has been a part of many shows and proved her versatility as an actor. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Fans loved her performance in the same. Before Naagin 5, she impressed everyone as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently creating a huge buzz as she will be seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in a new music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye'. Talking about the same, she told a leading daily, "I love stories which give out meaningful messages, and fortunately Humko Tum Mil Gaye is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message." She further added that such lovely content to watch in times like these is a major positive boost. Fans of the beautiful actress are eagerly looking forward to the music video. On the personal side, Hina is very active on social media. From sharing her beautiful pictures to videos, she knows how to keep her fans entertained. Apart from showing off her positive and fun side, her social media posts also prove that she is one fashionable lady. From rocking a pantsuit to slaying a monochrome avatar or acing a denim-on-denim look, Hina knows how to dress and impress. The actress' love affair with floral is well-known. Over the years, she has donned some really pretty floral outfits and made jaws drop as well. Speaking of that, here are few stunning looks of the actress in floral outfits that you should bookmark.

Photo Credit : Instagram