PHOTOS: When Hina Khan made a stylish appearance at the airport and posed for the paparazzi

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Naagin actress Hina Khan when she made her way to the airport in style and happily posed for the paparazzi. Take a look
45793 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    We are sure that most of you would agree that Hina Khan is one of the most stylish television actresses, and while prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress was often papped out and about the city, however, due to the pandemic, Hina is staying at home. Sometimes, Hina was accompanied by beau Rocky Beau, on other occasions, she was papped solo and amidst all her public appearances, what always made heads turn were her airport looks because boy, Hina Khan makes sure to put her best fashionable foot forward. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of airport photos of Hina Khan that proves she is always at her stylish best whenever she makes an appearance at the airport. That said, as we speak, Hina Khan is busy with the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin 5. Well, it was just a few days back that the makers of the show revealed Hina Khan’s look from the show, and taking to Instagram the actress shared a reel, captioning it, "Ufff teri ada.” Talking about playing the role of a naagin in the show, the actress said, “Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Of fashion and style

    Of fashion and style

    Also, talking about playing naagin on screen, Hina Khan said, “You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience. I am glad that I am exploring this.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Style Queen

    Style Queen

    Naagin 5 featuring Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra aired its first episode on August 9, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Absolute Diva

    Absolute Diva

    Talking about the supernatural show, Hina Khan had said that she is super excited and thrilled to come on board. “It’s larger than life and the audience really enjoys this folklore drama. When I got the opportunity, I did not think much, as I know how much people love this show. We have started shooting and it has been a great experience for me,” shared the actor.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Sight for sore eyes

    Sight for sore eyes

    Well, Hina Khan revealed that although she is still not very keen to do television, it was Ekta Kapoor who managed to get her back on the small screen. Hina said, “I did say that I had taken a break and I stick to it. However, when you get a call from Ekta saying she wants me to play a certain role, you cannot say no. She doesn’t really give you a choice (laughs).”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Casual look on point

    Casual look on point

    Hina Khan steals the show whenever she is papped out and about the city, and here, the former Bigg Boss contestant nails her casual look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Airport look on fleek

    Airport look on fleek

    Also, recently, when Hina Khan was asked about her take on nepotism, she had said that although everyone have their own share of struggles, however, as an outsider, one needs to work very hard to get noticed. “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director," said Hina.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Hotness personified

    Hotness personified

    Hina Khan airport wardrobe is all things stylish and fun

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Hina and Rocky

    Hina and Rocky

    Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal always made heads turn when they step out together

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    White goddess

    White goddess

    Hina Khan's all white airport look needs all your attention ASAP

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

