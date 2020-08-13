PHOTOS: When Hina Khan made a stylish appearance at the airport and posed for the paparazzi

1 / 10

Hina Khan

We are sure that most of you would agree that Hina Khan is one of the most stylish television actresses, and while prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress was often papped out and about the city, however, due to the pandemic, Hina is staying at home. Sometimes, Hina was accompanied by beau Rocky Beau, on other occasions, she was papped solo and amidst all her public appearances, what always made heads turn were her airport looks because boy, Hina Khan makes sure to put her best fashionable foot forward. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of airport photos of Hina Khan that proves she is always at her stylish best whenever she makes an appearance at the airport. That said, as we speak, Hina Khan is busy with the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin 5. Well, it was just a few days back that the makers of the show revealed Hina Khan’s look from the show, and taking to Instagram the actress shared a reel, captioning it, "Ufff teri ada.” Talking about playing the role of a naagin in the show, the actress said, “Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show.”

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani