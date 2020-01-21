Home
From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Hina Khan should work with THESE actors of Bollywood

Hina Khan has always proved she is one of the most talented actresses and we are looking forward to see her in Bollywood. Check out the list of actors we would love to see her work with.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Actors we want Hina Khan to work with

    Actors we want Hina Khan to work with

    From a model to an actress and walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has truly made her place in the industry. The journey of being a 'self-made' actress has not been easy for the diva. Hina is popular for playing Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over seven years (2009-2016). She gained immense love and popularity among the audience through the show and became a household name. Post that, she went on to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi (2017) and shot to fame with as the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11 (2017-2018). Ever since, the actress has been unstoppable with her achievements and was recently in news for walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She is a powerhouse of talent and an epitome of beauty and there is absolutely no denying that. As she bagged a Hollywood film The Country of Blind this year, we are eagerly looking forward to watch her on the silver screen as well. We have a complete list of actors we would love to see her work with.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    Hina Khan and Salman Khan shared a bittersweet on and off camaraderie while she was a member at the Bigg Boss house. We would love to see the two work together in an action-thriller film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar was seen opposite TV actress Mouni Roy in Gold. We would love to watch him work with Hina Khan on a great project as well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    We would love to watch Hina opposite Ayushmann in a comedy film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Rajkummar Rao

    Rajkummar Rao

    This would surely be an interesting combination to watch, isnt it? What do you think of this pair?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Nawazuddin and Hina would make a great pair. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

