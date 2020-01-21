From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Hina Khan should work with THESE actors of Bollywood

1 / 6

Actors we want Hina Khan to work with

From a model to an actress and walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has truly made her place in the industry. The journey of being a 'self-made' actress has not been easy for the diva. Hina is popular for playing Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over seven years (2009-2016). She gained immense love and popularity among the audience through the show and became a household name. Post that, she went on to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi (2017) and shot to fame with as the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11 (2017-2018). Ever since, the actress has been unstoppable with her achievements and was recently in news for walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She is a powerhouse of talent and an epitome of beauty and there is absolutely no denying that. As she bagged a Hollywood film The Country of Blind this year, we are eagerly looking forward to watch her on the silver screen as well. We have a complete list of actors we would love to see her work with.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani